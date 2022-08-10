ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

As Hwy 99 construction work begins, city provides update on efforts so far

Construction is underway on a project designed to improve the safety of the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds. City of Edmonds employees and consultants provide a virtual update during a Zoom meeting Thursday night. Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved...
Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice

The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
Levee setback project closes Town Road and foot trail

SEQUIM – Progress is being made on Rivers Edge Levee Setback Project near the mouth of the Dungeness River. For that reason, Towne Road and the adjacent Dungeness Levee Trail have been closed due to construction activity. Road and levee trail closures are in effect between Dungeness Schoolhouse and...
City council decides details of multifamily tax exemption program, reviews performance measures

The City of Mountlake Terrace is moving closer to having a multifamily tax exemption (MFTE) program for development in the city’s Town Center area. During its Thursday, Aug. 11 work/study session, the Mountlake Terrace City Council provided staff with direction for the particulars to include in a resolution that it will consider for approval later this fall. Before that happens, city staff has to send a letter to other taxing districts (for example, the state, county and school district) informing them of the program under consideration. The council also must formally adopt a resolution designating the residential targeted area where the MFTE program will be used — in this case, the Town Center — with that action planned for its Sept. 1 meeting. Finally, the council must hold a public hearing on the resolution prior to final approval.
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
Under the weather: The warmth continues as we march through August

It’s a sobering thought to think that August is already almost halfway over. With all the heat we’ve had lately, it honestly feels like it’s been summer forever. Believe it or not, we’ve actually passed the climatological peak of temperatures for the summer. Take a look at the graphic below.
Everett Mall May Get Makeover And A Main Street

Since last year Brixton Capital, owners of the Everett Mall have been working on plans to re-develop the property. Documents filed with the City of Everett, Washington planning department reflect the project’s first two phases. The first phase calls for a division of the former Sears building on the...
Left sprinklers on overnight!

I accidentally left 2 sprinklers on overnight thinking I had already turned them off. They put out 6 gallons per minute and i left them in for about 11-12 hours, how much would this raise the water bill? I would just like to know to leave my sister money because I'm currently dog sitting their dogs and it is not my housefrom Connect_Mission_2685.
Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands

Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way

Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
