mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace recycle and transfer station to reopen Sunday following Saturday fire
The Snohomish County Solid Waste Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace was closed on Saturday, Aug.13 due to an onsite fire, but will reopen on Sunday, the county said in a news release. The county said the fire “has been addressed” but the cause wasn’t immediately available....
myedmondsnews.com
As Hwy 99 construction work begins, city provides update on efforts so far
Construction is underway on a project designed to improve the safety of the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds. City of Edmonds employees and consultants provide a virtual update during a Zoom meeting Thursday night. Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved...
everettpost.com
Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice
The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
shorelineareanews.com
Fireworks and a party in Kenmore to celebrate completion of the West Sammamish River Bridge
Thousands attended the Grand Opening Celebration of the West Sammamish River Bridge Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The City of Kenmore temporarily closed the newly completed West Sammamish River Bridge and invited the public to celebrate on the bridge deck with live music and entertainment, food, and other free tokens of appreciation.
Nearly 900 days into its closure, the West Seattle Bridge’s reopening date becomes official
It’s the news West Seattle has been waiting for. The West Seattle Bridge will open on September 18, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Project Manager Heather Marx announced Thursday morning. “This monumental effort has repaired the cracks and made the bridge stronger and safer,” said Marx. “SDOT is...
My Clallam County
Levee setback project closes Town Road and foot trail
SEQUIM – Progress is being made on Rivers Edge Levee Setback Project near the mouth of the Dungeness River. For that reason, Towne Road and the adjacent Dungeness Levee Trail have been closed due to construction activity. Road and levee trail closures are in effect between Dungeness Schoolhouse and...
West Seattle Bridge's Reopening Date Announced
'It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure,' Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says.
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
mltnews.com
City council decides details of multifamily tax exemption program, reviews performance measures
The City of Mountlake Terrace is moving closer to having a multifamily tax exemption (MFTE) program for development in the city’s Town Center area. During its Thursday, Aug. 11 work/study session, the Mountlake Terrace City Council provided staff with direction for the particulars to include in a resolution that it will consider for approval later this fall. Before that happens, city staff has to send a letter to other taxing districts (for example, the state, county and school district) informing them of the program under consideration. The council also must formally adopt a resolution designating the residential targeted area where the MFTE program will be used — in this case, the Town Center — with that action planned for its Sept. 1 meeting. Finally, the council must hold a public hearing on the resolution prior to final approval.
Passenger ‘misuse’ biggest cause of light-rail escalator failure, Sound Transit says
Passenger “misuse,” rather than anything Sound Transit could control, is to blame for most escalator failures, according to Sound Transit’s Vertical Conveyance Deputy Director John Carini. During a presentation to the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board about Sound Transit’s frequent escalator and elevator outages on Wednesday, Carini talked...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported on Friday morning in Everett. The social media accounts of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash happened on 128th Street Southwest at 11:10 a.m. Two passenger vehicles and either a garbage truck or dump...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
mltnews.com
Under the weather: The warmth continues as we march through August
It’s a sobering thought to think that August is already almost halfway over. With all the heat we’ve had lately, it honestly feels like it’s been summer forever. Believe it or not, we’ve actually passed the climatological peak of temperatures for the summer. Take a look at the graphic below.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mall May Get Makeover And A Main Street
Since last year Brixton Capital, owners of the Everett Mall have been working on plans to re-develop the property. Documents filed with the City of Everett, Washington planning department reflect the project’s first two phases. The first phase calls for a division of the former Sears building on the...
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?. Maybe some people are stuck in the elevator. When I worked at Saint Joe’s the fire department would help people that were stuck elevators.
Left sprinklers on overnight!
I accidentally left 2 sprinklers on overnight thinking I had already turned them off. They put out 6 gallons per minute and i left them in for about 11-12 hours, how much would this raise the water bill? I would just like to know to leave my sister money because I'm currently dog sitting their dogs and it is not my housefrom Connect_Mission_2685.
KOMO News
Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands
Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
emeraldcityjournal.com
Why Are Seattle’s Public Parking Lots Now Dominated by Illegally Installed Concrete Blocks?
A considerable amount of Georgetown’s public parking is now obstructed by enormous, 6-foot-long slabs of concrete. The blocks, which are frequently referred to as “ecology” or “eco” blocks, have been unlawfully and anonymously erected by individuals who want to prohibit RVs from parking directly in front of their residences or businesses.
3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest. According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles...
Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way
Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
