KEYC
Gov. Walz signs fuel transportation executive order
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor Tim Walz is providing some temporary relief for motorists with vehicles that use gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota. By suspending regulations, allowing for efficient movement of fuels, the executive action will ease supply bottlenecks and provide more accessibility and affordability to fuel across the state.
KEYC
Rep. Brad Finstad takes oath of office
Governor Tim Walz today is providing some temporary relief for motorists with vehicles that use gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota.
KEYC
Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts
Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention.
KEYC
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-11-22 - clipped version
The benefits of the project will include improved pavement and drainage, smoother road surface, and increased safety along the corridor. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests.
KEYC
Minnesota Senior Games continue in Greater Mankato Area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday marked day 2 of the Minnesota Senior Games in Mankato. The event is put on by a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement. Events range from track and field to basketball. “How impressive is,...
KEYC
Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season
The benefits of the project will include improved pavement and drainage, smoother road surface, and increased safety along the corridor.
KEYC
MAPS prepares for school year with relaxed COVID-19 guidelines
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is changing its approach to the upcoming school year after the CDC eased its COVID-19 restrictions. “We’re not gonna cohort classes or anything like that,” said MAPS Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen. “School is school, and that’s how we’re gonna operate.”
KEYC
Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair officially kicks off on Thursday, but organizers got the party started Wednesday with the annual State Fair Parade in Des Moines, featuring high school marching bands and plenty of floats. Judges gave out awards for best band, horse, and other categories.
KEYC
Lightbulb recycling event to be held in Blue Earth County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County businesses can save some money by disposing of unwanted lighting next week. The county is holding a Business Bulb Collection Day Thursday, August 18th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household...
KEYC
Pick of the litter: Cooper
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Cooper. Cooper is a big boy that loves to be around humans, playing with toys, and running around. Cooper is looking for his fur-ever home. He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready...
KEYC
Iowa State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony
The squad retired the 2021 season in the top-20 nationally, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
KEYC
State prepares to extradite man accused of shooting inside Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said. Governor Tim Walz announced Friday he is prepared to immediately extradite the individuals suspected...
KEYC
KEYC Weekend Weather Forecast
Temperatures are likely to hover in the upper-70s and low-80s through the weekend as humidity sticks around with isolated rain chances possible.
KEYC
Minnesota State pegged at No. 1 in NSIC preseason poll
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the past decade, the Minnesota State women’s soccer team remains one of the university’s most successful programs, compiling a cumulative .80 winning percentage. It looks like the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) projects another strong year for the purple and gold, as the...
