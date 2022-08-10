ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
Benzinga

Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Arcimoto Appoints Jesse Fittipaldi As Interim CEO

Arcimoto Inc FUV has appointed Jesse Fittipaldi as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Fittipaldi was the Vice President of the company from 2017 – 2020 and has been serving as Chief Strategy Officer since 2020. Founder Mark Frohnmayer has been named Chief Vision Officer to oversee technology development programs...
Benzinga

LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News

Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
Benzinga

Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.
Benzinga

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GBT, AVLR, PING, and COWN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into GBT's sale to Pfizer Inc. for $68.50 per share. If you are a GBT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com. Avalara,...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
Benzinga

A Collision Is Coming Soon

Well, that was quite the performance by the stock market this past week. The SPX 500 is now up 2.65% for the month of August, but what makes that most impressive is the index has only been up three times in ten sessions. Incredibly, the SPX 500 has been red for seven sessions, which tells us the market has been driven by only three sessions. Incredible, indeed. This is not normal activity of course, and really starts to get the bulls worked up in a frenzy.
Benzinga

4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%

For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. At the end of July, the Federal Reserve hiked its Fed Funds rate...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Financial Stock Is 'Terrific'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is "terrific." Cramer said he prefers International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF over Amyris Inc AMRS as the former is doing a "better job." When asked about Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cramer said, "If Canopy...
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Benzinga

3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land

President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
