Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
How Is Apple Bullish On iPhone Sales While Overall Industry Is Pessimistic?

Apple Inc AAPL has urged suppliers to build at least as many next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, Bloomberg reports. The iPhone maker is betting on its affluent clientele and declining competition to beat the global electronics turn. Apple asked assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices,...
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News

Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
A Collision Is Coming Soon

Well, that was quite the performance by the stock market this past week. The SPX 500 is now up 2.65% for the month of August, but what makes that most impressive is the index has only been up three times in ten sessions. Incredibly, the SPX 500 has been red for seven sessions, which tells us the market has been driven by only three sessions. Incredible, indeed. This is not normal activity of course, and really starts to get the bulls worked up in a frenzy.
4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%

For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. At the end of July, the Federal Reserve hiked its Fed Funds rate...
3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land

President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
Why Jim Cramer Says This Financial Stock Is 'Terrific'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is "terrific." Cramer said he prefers International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF over Amyris Inc AMRS as the former is doing a "better job." When asked about Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cramer said, "If Canopy...
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay

Bitcoin BTC/USD bulls regain optimism as the world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks pared gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning lower on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 33,380.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 12,795.35. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.06% to 4,212.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile,...
