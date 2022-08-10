ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hometownstations.com

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club. Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
PAULDING, OH
#State Highway#Motorcycle Safety
WTRF- 7News

Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search

Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
TOLEDO, OH
police1.com

Ohio PD: Officers no longer need to cover up their tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A police department in Ohio has officially changed its tattoo policy. Now, Middletown Division of Police officers are no longer required to cover up their tattoos. The policy change was shared on the department’s Facebook page. The department said they’re hoping the change will attract new recruits that “may have been apprehensive about applying due to the tattoo restrictions.”
MIDDLETOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH
NewsBreak
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law

COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio BMV may have taken too much money— here’s how to get it back

If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something. That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver's licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
sciotopost.com

ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said. It's not clear what led to the fight at the Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township or how the...
MICHIGAN STATE
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE

