Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
Leaving the helmet behind: Motorcycle deaths jump 40% in Ohio since 2017
"Anytime we see an increase in motorcycle crashes or an increase in risky driving by motorcycles, obviously that's concerning because motorcycles have inherently more risk than a car with a protective cab and everything else," OSHP spokesperson Sgt. Brice Nihiser said.
hometownstations.com
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club. Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search
Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
police1.com
Ohio PD: Officers no longer need to cover up their tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A police department in Ohio has officially changed its tattoo policy. Now, Middletown Division of Police officers are no longer required to cover up their tattoos. The policy change was shared on the department’s Facebook page. The department said they’re hoping the change will attract new recruits that “may have been apprehensive about applying due to the tattoo restrictions.”
cleveland19.com
55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
WOUB
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election.
Ironton Tribune
LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law
COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Ohio BMV may have taken too much money— here’s how to get it back
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something. That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver's licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
WTOL-TV
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 3, 2022. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote...
hometownstations.com
Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said. It's not clear what led to the fight at the Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township or how the...
Ohio man guilty after family friend took last beer from fridge and ended up with a brain bleed
OHIO- An Ohio man was found guilty after a family friend was left unconscious with a brain bleed. 50-year-old Chad Chapman was found guilty by jurors in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, according to YourRadioPlace. Last September, a neighbor heard fighting coming from Chapman’s home and called 911, It was found that a family […]
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
Comments / 0