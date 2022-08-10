Josh Peck says sobriety has been “wonderful” and a “foundation that has kept me really anchored.” The “Drake & Josh” star, 35, developed a drug and alcohol problem after dropping 127 pounds and entered rehab in 2008. “I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12 steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day,” he told Page Six in a recent interview. “It gives me a lot of structure in my life. It’s really the bedrock of my life and from it, all these wonderful things have been built.” The Manhattan-born actor who wrote...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO