Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Former Nick star Josh Peck calls sobriety ‘the bedrock of his life’
Josh Peck says sobriety has been “wonderful” and a “foundation that has kept me really anchored.” The “Drake & Josh” star, 35, developed a drug and alcohol problem after dropping 127 pounds and entered rehab in 2008. “I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12 steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day,” he told Page Six in a recent interview. “It gives me a lot of structure in my life. It’s really the bedrock of my life and from it, all these wonderful things have been built.” The Manhattan-born actor who wrote...
