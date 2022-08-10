Wheeling, W. Va. - After a two-year hiatus and a COVID-shortened season, the Wheeling University Swimming program was revitalized last season when they competed in their first full season of competition since 2016-17. It was a young group overall, with only two swimmers in either their junior or senior year, as they tried to rebuild the program to its former glory. They look to take another step towards that goal in 2022-23 and, on Friday, released their schedule featuring nine different meets leading up to the 2023 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships.

WHEELING, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO