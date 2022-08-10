Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Swimming Continues to Build with Release of 2022-23 Schedule
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a two-year hiatus and a COVID-shortened season, the Wheeling University Swimming program was revitalized last season when they competed in their first full season of competition since 2016-17. It was a young group overall, with only two swimmers in either their junior or senior year, as they tried to rebuild the program to its former glory. They look to take another step towards that goal in 2022-23 and, on Friday, released their schedule featuring nine different meets leading up to the 2023 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Men’s Soccer Releases 2022 Season Ticket Packages
Wheeling, W. Va. - The start of the 2022-23 season is just weeks away as the Wheeling University Fall sports teams are going through their Fall Training Camps throughout August. In preparation, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team has released their season ticket packages for the 2022 season, as they get ready for a string of eight Mountain East Conference (MEC) games at Bishop Schmitt Field. Fans save $15 off the price of tickets when they purchase a season ticket plan, with general admission costing $65 and student tickets coming in at $25 a piece.
Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders: 2022 High School Football Preview
Steubenville, OH. (WTRF) – Will it be an uphill battle for the 2022 Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders? The program is one that welcomes in a new coach – Eric Meek. Meek has a myriad of experience in the OVAC previously being the head coach for teams like Toronto and Weir High. He feels he’s getting […]
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Mike Evans, a transfer wide receiver from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers football program and enter the transfer portal. Evans, a redshirt freshman, transferred to West Virginia over the summer after playing at Robert Morris the previous season. The Mountaineers...
WVU punt returner Sam James seeks help from former UNC star, NFL player Ryan Switzer
MORGANTOWN — It took about 10 years longer than many expected, but former George Washington star Ryan Switzer was on the WVU practice field this week donning a gold shirt with the Flying W. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
WDTV
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, FallFest, returns for the first time since 2019 with four noteworthy performers. This year’s performers at FallFest are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m....
Another round of Wheeling Heritage’s “Show of Hands” coming up
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Another round of Wheeling Heritage’s “Show of Hands” is right around the corner! Wheeling Heritage is looking for local entrepreneurs and business owners to pitch a new business idea or a business expansion proposal. Four will be chosen to compete, but only one will walk away with more than $4,000 a […]
WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
WDTV
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
Young Jefferson County woman wins state title for grand champion chickens
RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — A young Jefferson County woman has gained statewide recognition for how she takes care of her chickens. Delaney Johnson is this year’s Grand Champion of meat chickens. She took home $31,000 at last Saturday’s grand chicken drive for winning the title at the 2022 Sale of Champions at Ohio State Fair […]
Vendors make cross-country trip to BluesFest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Getting a festival together the size of the BluesFest is more than just hooking up a couple of amplifiers. It’s a year-round job requiring a lot of heavy lifting and thousands of miles on the car. The vendors that line the walkways are an important part of the BluesFest character, including […]
Heritage Music BluesFest returns for 2022
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the Ohio Valley’s premiere summer events kicked off Friday down at Wheeling’s Heritage Port. The Heritage Music BluesFest is back for its 21st year, bringing world-class blues musicians to the Friendly City. As always there will be new things to enjoy this year. Producer Bruce Wheeler tells us […]
A family from Dallas, WV needs help after surviving tornado and housefire
BROOKE, W. Va. (WTRF)-At least one family hit hard from the tornado that slammed through Dallas, West Virginia is getting a big help. A bake sale in Brooke County helped raise donations for them. The McCord family from Dallas, West Virginia has been through a lot. They lost their home to a fire in June. […]
Your Radio Place
Cambridge man is crowned the International Auctioneer Champion
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Emerging from a competitive field of 41 contestants, Jerick T. Miller, of Cambridge, was crowned the 2022 International Auctioneer Champion at the 35th annual International Auctioneer Championship which took place in San Diego, California. Miller received a $5,000 cash award, trophy and championship ring for his...
Wheeling city pools changing operation hours
As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
