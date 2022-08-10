ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

wucardinals.com

Wheeling Swimming Continues to Build with Release of 2022-23 Schedule

Wheeling, W. Va. - After a two-year hiatus and a COVID-shortened season, the Wheeling University Swimming program was revitalized last season when they competed in their first full season of competition since 2016-17. It was a young group overall, with only two swimmers in either their junior or senior year, as they tried to rebuild the program to its former glory. They look to take another step towards that goal in 2022-23 and, on Friday, released their schedule featuring nine different meets leading up to the 2023 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Wheeling Men's Soccer Releases 2022 Season Ticket Packages

Wheeling, W. Va. - The start of the 2022-23 season is just weeks away as the Wheeling University Fall sports teams are going through their Fall Training Camps throughout August. In preparation, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team has released their season ticket packages for the 2022 season, as they get ready for a string of eight Mountain East Conference (MEC) games at Bishop Schmitt Field. Fans save $15 off the price of tickets when they purchase a season ticket plan, with general admission costing $65 and student tickets coming in at $25 a piece.
WHEELING, WV
Wheeling, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Mike Evans, a transfer wide receiver from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers football program and enter the transfer portal. Evans, a redshirt freshman, transferred to West Virginia over the summer after playing at Robert Morris the previous season. The Mountaineers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
College Football News

West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU's FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, FallFest, returns for the first time since 2019 with four noteworthy performers. This year’s performers at FallFest are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Another round of Wheeling Heritage's "Show of Hands" coming up

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Another round of Wheeling Heritage’s “Show of Hands” is right around the corner! Wheeling Heritage is looking for local entrepreneurs and business owners to pitch a new business idea or a business expansion proposal. Four will be chosen to compete, but only one will walk away with more than $4,000 a […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Vendors make cross-country trip to BluesFest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Getting a festival together the size of the BluesFest is more than just hooking up a couple of amplifiers. It’s a year-round job requiring a lot of heavy lifting and thousands of miles on the car. The vendors that line the walkways are an important part of the BluesFest character, including […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Heritage Music BluesFest returns for 2022

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the Ohio Valley’s premiere summer events kicked off Friday down at Wheeling’s Heritage Port. The Heritage Music BluesFest is back for its 21st year, bringing world-class blues musicians to the Friendly City. As always there will be new things to enjoy this year. Producer Bruce Wheeler tells us […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Cambridge man is crowned the International Auctioneer Champion

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Emerging from a competitive field of 41 contestants, Jerick T. Miller, of Cambridge, was crowned the 2022 International Auctioneer Champion at the 35th annual International Auctioneer Championship which took place in San Diego, California. Miller received a $5,000 cash award, trophy and championship ring for his...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city pools changing operation hours

As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge

There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WHEELING, WV

