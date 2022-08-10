THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville the new Hollywood?. Not just yet, but city leaders are hoping to make that more of a reality with a new resource. Six films have come to bring their stories to life in Thomasville. The rise in filming has prompted the city to act by making sure it’s easier for anyone to come and film a movie.

