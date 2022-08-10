Read full article on original website
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Highway Natives take on "The Beast"Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
Highway Natives take on “The Beast”Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
famuathletics.com
How will the Rattlers' Offensive Line look with departures and a new coach
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida A&M football team entered preseason camp with various questions swirling about. How will the offensive line replace stalwarts like two-time All-American Keenan Forbes or All-SWAC honoree Jay Jackson-Williams? And how will it continue to build on last season's success?. The Rattlers led the Southwestern Athletic...
Tomahawk Nation
2022 FSU season survey: Results, predictions
Florida State hasn’t finished a season with a winning record since 2017 — and even that was a 7-6 record. In that time span, it has replaced two head coaches in Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart, with current head coach Mike Norvell having gone 8-13 in two years as he’s attempted to rebuild the program.
Florida State's 2023 recruiting class coming together well, particularly at the point of attack
Mike Norvell and his Florida State staff are strong in the trenches in this 2023 recruiting cycle, particularly on the defensive line where the Seminoles landed another top target on Thursday afternoon in Tavion Gadson. The Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins product chose FSU over offers from Tennessee and Minnesota among others...
Jenkins lineman Tavion Gadson chooses Florida State
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tavion Gadson had a difficult college choice when he talked to WSAV a week ago. On Tuesday afternoon, he made that choice. Gadson announced on Twitter that he intends to commit to Florida State. The 2023 defensive line prospect from Jenkins High School chose Florida State over UGA, Minnesota, Tennessee and […]
beckersspine.com
10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
WCTV
The future of hauling freight: new electric semi unveiled in North Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performance Peterbilt of Tallahassee unveiled the company’s newest creation Friday, the 579 class eight electric semi-truck. It’s one of two of its kind built by the American truck manufacturer and purchased by Quantix Supply Chain Services to haul tank containers and dry boxes 20 to 40 feet long.
Ron DeSantis Announces $1.6 Million for Tallahassee Community College
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded almost $1.6 million to Tallahassee Community College (TCC) through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to enhance workforce education opportunities in the healthcare industry. This investment will allow TCC to expand its surgical technology, dental hygiene, and dental assisting programs by purchasing new equipment...
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
WCTV
Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
ABC Action News
Christina Pushaw announces resignation as Governor's Press Secretary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron Desantis' Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor for the last 15 months, announced her resignation in a statement released Friday. Following the announcement, Pushaw confirmed her intention to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor's re-election campaign...
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
floridapolitics.com
David Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad
The Bellamy campaign said it will file an election violation complaint on Monday. Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy is accusing his Seat 3 opponent Jeremy Matlow of defamation and violating election laws with a radio ad to air on the Tallahassee radio station 96.1 WHBX/JAMZ. The 30-second spot features...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
WCTV
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
WALB 10
New Thomasville film resource pushing for more film presence
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville the new Hollywood?. Not just yet, but city leaders are hoping to make that more of a reality with a new resource. Six films have come to bring their stories to life in Thomasville. The rise in filming has prompted the city to act by making sure it’s easier for anyone to come and film a movie.
Statements released in response to controversial photo
Both the police review board and the Tallahassee Police Department about a training photo that's sparked outrage.
WCTV
TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing inside an apartment Friday, according to an agency incident report. TPD arrested 27-year-old Montana Wade the same day they say he entered a home at Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street and stabbed a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.
New business should bring 40+ jobs to Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Development of the Endeavor property in Marianna is finally underway. City and county officials are excited to welcome a new aluminum manufacturing company to the area. “This is hopefully will be the anchor, the starting point for the industrial park development which is in the area where we are constructing the […]
