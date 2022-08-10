Read full article on original website
Larry Eder
2d ago
Way to go Lightbrain. that will run more people out of Chicago...why would anyone want to live in your crime ridden town?..to pay high real-estate taxes?
28
The Dizz
3d ago
Abolish all government assistance programs, let natural selection remove all the degenerates and poor decision makers from the gene pool..
13
VotedBideNowImCryin
2d ago
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHA. I KNEW IT. It never stops. so glad I moved to the beautiful Indiana. low taxes and freedom all the way......just vote red and you can have the same. 😁😁
8
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
Latinos Don’t Benefit From The Economic Prosperity They Create
Latinos make solid and consistent contributions to Illinois’ population and labor force. Were it not for Latinos, the state’s population and workforce would have contracted. The group contributed more than $97 billion to Chicago’s economy from 2010-2018, according to the recently released 2022 Chicago Metro Latino GDP Report.
Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?
Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
vfpress.news
Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants
A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
WIFR
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
Alderman files ordinance to prevent changes to Chicago's Soldier Field stadium
100 years ago Thursday was the groundbreaking for the Municipal Grant Park Stadium, later renamed Soldier Field on November 11, 1925, in honor of US soldiers who died in combat during World War I.
Chicago physician outlines how Illinois is trying solve its doctor shortage
The Illinois General Assembly is making an effort to address the shortage of doctors in Illinois. Dr. Rupak Parikh, the CEO of Advanced Rehabilitation Care, said foreign medical graduates don’t have an easy path to practicing in Illinois.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
Initiative boards up more than 300 abandoned homes in Harvey
The South Suburban Public Safety Initiative has now boarded up over 300 abandoned homes in Harvey.
Chicago Ald. King announces run for mayor: 'you shouldn't have to live like this'
CHICAGO - With a thinly veiled shot at the management style of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a South Side City Council member announced her candidacy Wednesday. "I’m Sophia King and I’m running for mayor because we need more collaboration, not confrontation," the alderwoman said. King's pre-recorded announcement video...
citybureau.org
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Northern Indiana nursing home closing facility due to high labor costs
A northern Indiana nursing home is closing one of its facilities after a shortage of workers contributed to a drastic increase in labor costs.
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area trio charged with defrauding $2.75M in COVID relief funds to buy luxury cars, property
CHICAGO - Three people from the Chicago area are facing charges for illegally receiving more than $2.75 million in small business loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Samuel W. Jackson, David L. Sullivan II and Elizabeth A. Chervinko are accused of submitting fraudulent applications and...
Facing High Demand, West Side Crisis Support Center Seeks Employees
A non-traditional mental health center is in critical need of employees to help the public, specifically on the west side of Chicago. In November, NBC 5 was there for the ribbon cutting of the Renaissance Living Room, located at 4835 West Chicago Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The...
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Some Chicago public transportation riders like students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and active military personnel, qualify for the programs. The CTA is the most used form of transportation in Chicago, seeing hundreds of thousands of riders use its services weekly. With the cost of living increasing, it's essential to know that CTA has both reduced fare and free ride programs available to individuals who qualify.
oakpark.com
An open, urgent letter to the village
On Aug. 1, 2022, Oak Park residents submitted a letter to the Oak Park Village Board of Trustees demanding action in response to the crime and traffic issues coming from the BP gas station on the corner of Taylor and Chicago avenues. The letter has been signed by 65 neighbors. The station was the site of the murder of Jailyn Logan Bledsoe in June. Neighbors had been working with the village for months to address this station.
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
