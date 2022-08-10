ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 40

Larry Eder
2d ago

Way to go Lightbrain. that will run more people out of Chicago...why would anyone want to live in your crime ridden town?..to pay high real-estate taxes?

Reply(1)
28
The Dizz
3d ago

Abolish all government assistance programs, let natural selection remove all the degenerates and poor decision makers from the gene pool..

Reply(1)
13
VotedBideNowImCryin
2d ago

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHA. I KNEW IT. It never stops. so glad I moved to the beautiful Indiana. low taxes and freedom all the way......just vote red and you can have the same. 😁😁

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?

Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants

A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
WIFR

Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
DEKALB, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability

For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Property Taxes#City Council#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Residents Of Chicago#Chicagoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Lashaunta Moore

Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs

Some Chicago public transportation riders like students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and active military personnel, qualify for the programs. The CTA is the most used form of transportation in Chicago, seeing hundreds of thousands of riders use its services weekly. With the cost of living increasing, it's essential to know that CTA has both reduced fare and free ride programs available to individuals who qualify.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

An open, urgent letter to the village

On Aug. 1, 2022, Oak Park residents submitted a letter to the Oak Park Village Board of Trustees demanding action in response to the crime and traffic issues coming from the BP gas station on the corner of Taylor and Chicago avenues. The letter has been signed by 65 neighbors. The station was the site of the murder of Jailyn Logan Bledsoe in June. Neighbors had been working with the village for months to address this station.
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy