Dallas, TX

Family-owned Lakewood Brewing Co. celebrates 10 years in business

Lakewood Brewing Co., a locally owned brewery based in Garland, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year. Corresponding with the anniversary, the brewery unveiled a new kitchen serving food and updated indoor and outdoor spaces. “Nothing complements beer like good food, and nothing complements food like good beer,” says Lakewood...
Shuffle 214 hosts game tournaments daily

When it comes to talk of casinos and poker, Las Vegas and Oklahoma typically come to mind. It turns out, however, there’s a smaller-scale, members-only poker room in our backyard that hosts tournaments every day. Shuffle 214 is a private game room/ social club that started in Austin as...
Bring school supplies for 2 Dallas ISD schools, get free pizza

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. is again holding its “slices for supplies” event. Anyone who brings in school supplies, such as new packages of pencils, pens, notebooks and folders, will get a free slice of pizza with one topping. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The East Dallas locations...
