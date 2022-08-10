Read full article on original website
Media Credited With Stopping Bill to End Mandated Reporting of Domestic Violence
The message must have been clear to leaders in Sacramento. Assembly Bill 2790, which sought to end mandated reporting of domestic violence to law enforcement, failed in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Existing law requires medical professionals to alert police when they have a patient they suspect is a victim of...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: City Pushing for Demolition of California Theatre
The California Theatre has long been a blighted, decaying downtown eyesore. Now, following word that yet another owner wants to abandon its plan to redevelop the site, Mayor Todd Gloria’s administration is demanding that they make plans to demolish it. Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney reveal that the city...
Coast News
Oceanside candidates seek two vacant seats on council
OCEANSIDE — Two spots on the Oceanside City Council and three seats on the school board are set to expire this year, giving voters a choice in November to either re-elect those currently in office or seek a leadership change with new candidates. On the City Council, there are...
Governor Newsom Unveils Water Strategy, Planning for Greater Scarcity in CA
Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy on Thursday that plans for a future with 10% less water and shifts the emphasis from conservation to capturing more water that otherwise flows out to sea. Climate change has contributed to more severe drought but has also set the stage for...
times-advocate.com
Inki Welch withdraws from mayor’s race
Inki Welch, one of three announced candidates for mayor of Escondido, withdrew her candidacy on Friday afternoon at the City Clerk’s Office. That leaves the field to Mayor Paul McNamara and challenger Dane White, unless a last-minute-candidate files Friday afternoon by 5 p.m. Mrs. Welch wrote The Times-Advocate: “Please...
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO RAISE SALES TAX
August 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A new increased sales tax initiative was proposed during Tuesday night’s El Cajon city council meeting. If approved by voters on November 8, this measure would repeal proposition J, the half-cent sales tax enacted in 2008 to fund basic services, and replace it with a new one percent tax, or one cent per dollar.
Real Estate Fee Was Supposed to Provide Housing Relief Soon. Five Years Later, Impact Is Sparse
In 2017, the state passed SB 2, a law its sponsors said would alleviate the cost of shelter in California by providing an ongoing source of affordable housing funds in an industry that mostly relies on single-use money. Since then, the state has collected more than $1.6 billion in fees...
USPS to host 'hiring blitz' at SD County post offices
The U.S. Postal Service is holding a one-day-only “hiring blitz” at over a dozen San Diego County post office locations.
KPBS
Used, reused or euthanized: A dog’s life in animal research
Today, Moritz and Theo are two healthy and happy beagles living with their adoring owners, Sarah and Mike Klitzing. But their lives haven’t always been this good. “We don’t know what was given to them, we don't know anything about what happened before the day we met them,” said Sarah Klitzing, who took part in the beagles’ rescue in 2020, after they had spent seven years in a local research laboratory.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program
San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
NBC San Diego
How Serious is the Teacher Shortage in San Diego County?
As many students in San Diego County get ready to head back to the classroom, school districts are dealing not only with COVID-19 but also with a teacher shortage. It is a problem nationwide and in San Diego County, educators say they have been working to recruit teachers for years.
Sheriff’s department offering up to $20K in signing bonuses amid staff shortage
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is implementing new incentives to try and recruit and retain staff. This comes after a decrease in applications to the department.
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL URBN LEAF DISPENSARY, REVERSING PRIOR DENIAL
August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Conditional Use Permit and allow Urbn Leaf to build a cannabis (marijuana) dispensary at 7901 Hillside Drive. The Council unanimously voted 5-0 to repeal its earlier approval of an appeal that had blocked the project, after applicant Urbn Leaf filed a legal challenge.
eastcountymagazine.org
FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: AUGUST IS NATIONAL WELLNESS MONTH
August 13, 2022 (San Diego) -- This month gives us all a chance to put renewed emphasis on our personal well-being. Wherever you work or whatever you do, you have an even greater incentive to stay well. After all, your physical performance and mental responsiveness don't just impact success or failure — they could be the difference between life or death.
Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims
SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues
The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
eastcountymagazine.org
National Wellness Month
August 13, 2022 (San Diego) -- This month gives us all a chance to put renewed emphasis on our personal well-being. Wherever you work or whatever you do, you have an even greater incentive to stay well. After all, your physical performance and mental responsiveness don’t just impact success or failure — they could be the difference between life or death.
kyma.com
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign leads
Anyone who has been in downtown El Cajon has probably noticed the large El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign at 130 E. Main that, alas, no longer announces a real live typewriter shop. Though the internet is surprisingly short on any information about the place, its demise, whenever that happened, has been noted by a single (unhappy) Google review for the business, which awards it one out of five stars: “NOT A TYPEWRITER STORE, anymore.”
