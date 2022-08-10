Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
FOX Sports
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
FOX Sports
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles
Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning on Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
Despite Phenomenal Nola Performance, Phillies Brought Down by deGrom
It was Aaron Nola vesus Jacob deGrom night in Queens as the New York Mets edged the Phillies 1-0.
FOX Sports
Brewers take on the Cardinals looking to end road losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (60-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 7...
Dodgers News: Royals Honor Vin Scully Before First Pitch Against LA on Friday
The Royals paid tribute to late Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully before first pitch on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.
FOX Sports
Field Of Dreams: Top Five moments from Iowa | Flippin' Bats
Ben and Richard Verlander discuss their top five moments from the "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. Included is the Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. emergence from the corn field, seventh inning stretch from Harry Caray & more!
Joey Gallo, Now Living Beachside, Says Yankees-Dodgers Trade Was Good For All
Joey Gallo spent a year struggling with the Yankees. Now he's feeling more like himself with the Dodgers.
FOX Sports
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
FOX Sports
Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series
Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
FOX Sports
Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins
Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays square off against the Guardians with series tied 1-1
Cleveland Guardians (60-53, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-51, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (7-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -142, Guardians +121; over/under...
FOX Sports
Despite injuries, Dodgers have MLB's best pitching — and could get even better
The best pitching staff in baseball has been without its Opening Day starter for two months. It lost its All-Star Game starter to the injured list on two separate occasions. It has been without its most dependable high-leverage reliever since the middle of April, and it lost for the season the player who took the place of that late-inning threat.
FOX Sports
Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1
Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Brewers +126; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
NBC Sports
Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story
Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
FOX Sports
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension breaks Padres' trust, puts onus on newcomers
This was supposed to be the Padres’ moment. On Aug. 3, Juan Soto’s contagious energy spread through Southern California. A once-in-a-generation trade brought a once-in-a-generation talent to a city awaiting the spark. San Diego doesn’t have an NBA or NHL team. Its NFL team packed up and left. It is still seeking its first title in a current major professional sports league.
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Tour the ballpark in photos
"People will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom. They'll turn up your driveway not knowing for sure why they're doing it. They'll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past. …. "And they'll walk out to the bleachers, sit in...
