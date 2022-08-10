ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sick of your cat bringing dead mice home? Smart cat flap uses AI technology to temporarily lock your kitty out if it detects it's holding prey

By Fiona Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

While our cats may just think we are terrible, hairless hunters, their 'gifts' of a chewed up mouse are not always welcome.

To help prevent this messy occurrence, an entrepreneur has created a smart cat flap that will lock your kitty out the house temporarily while they are holding their prey.

Martin Rosinski, 37, was sick of being woken by his adorable serial killer Jinx, who would drag in rodents at night and meow loudly to alert her sleeping owners.

In June 2021, the app technical director modified his microchip cat flap by installing a camera and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that detects the presence of prey.

If prey is recognised, the cat flap is temporarily locked and a notification is sent to the owner's phone along with a video of the attempted entry.

He now hopes to turn his prototype, named OnlyCat, into a marketable product by next year.

Martin said: '[Jinx] goes outside on her adventures which include spotting and bringing animals, both mice and birds, into the house unfortunately.

'After having had the cat flap installed for a year, we have 42 video clips of her attempting to bring various bits of prey in - some dead, some alive and some somewhere in between.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mX86u_0hCaht1u00
Martin Rosinski, 37, was sick of being woken by his adorable serial killer Jinx (pictured), who would drag in rodents at night and meow loudly to alert her sleeping owners
In June 2021, Martin modified his microchip cat flap by installing a camera and AI technology that detects the presence of prey. If prey is recognised, the cat flap is temporarily locked and a notification is sent to the owner's phone along with a video of the attempted entry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACSin_0hCaht1u00
Martin said: 'After having had the cat flap installed for a year, we have 42 video clips of her attempting to bring various bits of prey in - some dead, some alive and some somewhere in between.' Pictured: OnlyCat camera view of Jinx trying to bring a mouse into the house
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezVnB_0hCaht1u00
Jinx, who originally belonged to neighbours, decided to move in with Martin and his wife Michelle Bowyer (pictured) in December 2020.  After a couple of months, the 12-year-old domestic short hair started demonstrating her gratitude for her new home by proudly delivering an array of furry and feathered presents

HOW DOES THE CAT FLAP WORK?

The OnlyCat cat flap is fitted with a camera that uses advanced AI technology to detect the presence of prey in a cat's jaws.

It can recognise mice, birds, rabbits, rats, squirrels and other animals large enough to be seen by the camera.

Within a fraction of a second of the cat attempting to pass through with a victim, OnlyCat temporarily locks the cat flap.

It then sends a short video clip of the cat's transit to the owner's phone using the home Wi-Fi network.

This allows an owner to keep tabs on their tabby, as well as have peace of mind knowing their carpet it safe.

'Two months ago I think something clicked and she realised "I can't bring these home, it's just not going to work".

'She still catches them outside but she's learned that there's no point even trying to bring them home, which is a relief.'

Jinx, who originally belonged to neighbours, decided to move in with Martin and his wife Michelle Bowyer in December 2020.

After a couple of months, the 12-year-old domestic short hair started demonstrating her gratitude for her new home by proudly delivering an array of furry and feathered presents.

Martin, from Ponteland, Northumberland, said: 'The first time I was working at home, I heard Michelle making a commotion because Jinx had come in with a mouse and dumped it on the carpet in front of her as a thank you.

'That's their way of expressing love, you can't tell her off, so we thanked her a lot for it and took it away from her.

'Then this started happening more and more often to the point where we would be woken up at 2am as Jinx would miaow loudly and announce 'hey I have a gift'.

'If we didn't get to her fast enough she would decide to eat it herself, which would involve piles of mouse parts being smeared into the carpet.'

When the cat started appearing with a squirming catch in her mouth up to four times a night, Martin knew he had to do something.

'It got to a point where this was happening at 2am, then again at 4am on many nights and we'd not get any sleep having to deal with this,' he said.

'Being both by hobby and by profession really into software and electronics and making stuff I figured I had the skill-set and the tools needed to have a go at fixing this problem.

'I modified my cat flap by installing a camera and software that would analyse the image from the camera and make a decision whether it's an empty mouth or a mouth that contains a gift.'

If the cat is holding a piece of prey, the cat flap will temporarily lock and send a notification to his phone with a video of the delivery attempt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Uci3_0hCaht1u00
Jinx likes spending a lot of time during the day snuggled up on the sofa , but at night time her hunting instincts kick in and she refuses to be kept inside
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7WnP_0hCaht1u00
When Jinx started appearing with a squirming catch in her mouth up to four times a night, Martin knew he had to do something, and created the OnlyCat cat flap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWgti_0hCaht1u00
Engineering company Transmission Dynamics are now looking to commercialise the OnlyCat product that could help other cat owners, and hope to have it on the market next year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM0WV_0hCaht1u00
Martin and his 33-year-old web developer partner Michelle now receive video clips throughout the day of naughty Jinx trying to drag home her victims. The notification also allows them to go outside to try and rescue the animal from Jinx's clutches if possible

Martin and his 33-year-old web developer partner Michelle now receive video clips throughout the day of naughty Jinx trying to drag home her victims.

'We had a feeling of connection to our cat where we get a little video clip of her face as she leaves or enters the house when we're at home or not,' he said.

The notification also allows them to go outside to try and rescue the animal from Jinx's clutches if possible.

Martin added: 'It's stopped Jinx bringing in 40 mice and two birds in one year in our house.

'We absolutely love everything about Jinx as a cat but there was one major cause of anxiety associated with her.

'Having that completely solved leaves only the good bits of her relationship with Jinx.

'I won't miss the interrupted sleep and scrubbing blood from the carpets.'

Engineering company Transmission Dynamics are now looking to commercialise the product that could help other cat owners.

They are looking to crowdfund the project and get the OnlyCat cat flap on the market by April 2023.

Playing with your cat and feeding them meat-rich foods can deter them from hunting wildlife, scientists say

Domestic cats with outdoor access can represent a major threat to local wildlife, including birds, small mammals, amphibians and fish.

Researchers from Exeter, however, have demonstrated that there are some simple strategies that can help temper our kitties' murderous impulses.

These include ensuring that cats get all the micronutrients they need from their human-provided diet, so that they are not driven to seek extra food.

It is also important to ensure cats lead enriched lives and have opportunities to explore their natural hunting impulses through play with toys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqyZv_0hCaht1u00
Fed up with kitty bringing home 'little presents'? Playing with your cat (like with a feather wand, pictured) and feeding them meat-rich foods can deter them from hunting wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How a hero grandmother is fighting for life after being savagely mauled saving her grand daughter, 3, from the jaws of two 'blood crazed' bull mastiffs - as the family makes a shocking admission about the dogs

A hero grandma saved her toddler granddaughter from being savaged by the family's own pet dogs - which apparently 'don't like children'. The two dogs turned on the little girl as they were being fed in the backyard of her grandparents' home in Springwater Place, Algester, in Brisbane's south around 7pm on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Huge 1,300lb walrus called Freya faces being put down after ‘reckless’ public started swimming with the 'stressed' animal and coaxing it to shore for selfies in Norway

Norwegian authorities have threatened to put down a popular walrus amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said Thursday. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, has won the public's hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, climbing into boats and getting up-close with tourists. But...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Kitty#Cat Owners
Indy100

Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo

A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

539K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy