Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Crews respond to multiple fires in Winston-Salem over the weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After containing afire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility on Friday night, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to multiple other fires over the weekend. Washington Park. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a public shelter in Washington Park Sunday morning. WSFD shared...
WXII 12

Greensboro police identify female victim in Obrien Street homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has launched a homicide investigation following a shooting Monday night. According to a news release, officers were called to the 2000 block of Obrien Street regarding the shooting just after 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found one gunshot victim who had...
WXII 12

Rockingham rape suspect turns himself in

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — UPDATE: Wanted person Fredrick Donnell Dalton has turned himself in, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The 50-year-old was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape under a $150,000 secured bond. Watch more of today's headlines from...
WXII 12

3 people injured after shooting on Urban Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on Urban Street, according to a news release from police. Winston-Salem police arrived at Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. to find the gunshot victims as they were being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the shooting happened on Urban Street, between East Brookline Street and Goldfloss Street.
