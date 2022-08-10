Read full article on original website
WXII 12
$5 million of upgrades budgeted for Truist Stadium, home of Winston-Salem Dash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash are on the road this week, but City Council's eyes are still firmly on Truist Stadium. With many minor league clubs across the country on the chopping block, the city of Winston-Salem says the upgrades necessary to keep the stadium and the Dash will cost $5 million.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem gas station sells winning $322,865 lottery ticket; winner hasn't come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cash 5 players in North Carolina, especially those around Winston-Salem, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $322,865 prize. The ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing and will expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31. It was...
WXII 12
Triad bands to put on concert to remember member who died in car crash and support his family
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several bands throughout the Triad are planning to play at an upcoming concert to honor their former member who died in a car crash and to support his family. The High Point Police Department said their officers responded to a car crash at the intersection...
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false. According to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby...
WXII 12
Crews respond to multiple fires in Winston-Salem over the weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After containing afire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility on Friday night, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to multiple other fires over the weekend. Washington Park. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a public shelter in Washington Park Sunday morning. WSFD shared...
WXII 12
NC trucker's decision to use truck's most basic feature likely saved his and other lives, officials say
A decision by a North Carolina trucker to use one of the truck’s most basic features likely saved his life and the lives of others, according to Julia Casadonte, with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. In August of last year, Donald Maines of Surry County was driving on...
WXII 12
Greensboro police identify female victim in Obrien Street homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has launched a homicide investigation following a shooting Monday night. According to a news release, officers were called to the 2000 block of Obrien Street regarding the shooting just after 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found one gunshot victim who had...
WXII 12
Rockingham rape suspect turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — UPDATE: Wanted person Fredrick Donnell Dalton has turned himself in, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The 50-year-old was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape under a $150,000 secured bond. Watch more of today's headlines from...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man arrested, police seize $500,000 in drugs, money, weapons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly $500,000 worth of drugs, money and guns were seized from one individual, police announced Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) received information about possible drug trafficking and weapon offenses...
WXII 12
3 people injured after shooting on Urban Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on Urban Street, according to a news release from police. Winston-Salem police arrived at Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. to find the gunshot victims as they were being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the shooting happened on Urban Street, between East Brookline Street and Goldfloss Street.
