WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
WKRG News 5

Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
WEAR

Celebrate Pensacola's 462nd Birthday - Sunday, August 14

Celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd Birthday at the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day. To celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd birthday, community members are invited to explore the newly unveiled America’s First Settlement Trail (A1S Trail). On Sunday, Aug. 14, join the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola, and the UWF Historic Trust at Plaza Ferdinand VII for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day.
WKRG

Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
rippreport.com

STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB

The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
navarrenewspaper.com

Water Quality Advisory for Navarre Park in West Santa Rosa County

The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) has issued a water quality advisory for Navarre Park West in Navarre. The health department advises against any water-related activities at this location due to the potential for high bacteria levels. Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines. The health department will continue to monitor the water quality in this area biweekly and routinely advise the public of the results.
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
WEAR

UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed up at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the...
OBA

Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced

Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
WKRG News 5

Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
