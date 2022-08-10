Read full article on original website
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Victims of Northwest Florida contractors have option for financial support
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With several Northwest Florida residents waiting on restitution from Banks Construction and LaCoste Construction, restitution that may never come, there is a fund in Florida that could help them out. In the past week, two contractors in Northwest Florida, Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, have come under fire for taking […]
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’
UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
Celebrate Pensacola's 462nd Birthday - Sunday, August 14
Celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd Birthday at the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day. To celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd birthday, community members are invited to explore the newly unveiled America’s First Settlement Trail (A1S Trail). On Sunday, Aug. 14, join the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola, and the UWF Historic Trust at Plaza Ferdinand VII for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day.
Woman loses nearly $3,000 after man claims Gulf Breeze rental listing as his own
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman claims her family is out thousands of dollars after moving across the country to rent a Gulf Breeze home from a man who turned out to not be the real landlord. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is now investigating what they're calling...
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB
The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
Water Quality Advisory for Navarre Park in West Santa Rosa County
The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) has issued a water quality advisory for Navarre Park West in Navarre. The health department advises against any water-related activities at this location due to the potential for high bacteria levels. Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines. The health department will continue to monitor the water quality in this area biweekly and routinely advise the public of the results.
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed up at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the...
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
Civil lawsuit filed against Baldwin County businessman after alleged rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against popular Baldwin County businessman Shaul Zislin. A former employee claims Zislin raped her back in 2018. The woman said she was working as a bartender at The Gulf in Orange Beach when Zislin allegedly lured her to his condo.
‘It’ll be raining fish here soon:’ Waterspout spotted near Destin, Florida
Yesterday’s weather got a bit rough, but it also led to tons of beachgoers (and boaters) getting the chance to see a waterspout near Destin, Florida. The waterspout was reported around 12:45pm Thursday afternoon near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin High Visibility Enforcement details
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from […]
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced
Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
