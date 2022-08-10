ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Finalize Their Divorce, Remain 'Friends'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple. The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees.
Us Weekly

Sandra Bullock’s Sweetest Motherhood Quotes: ‘Family Is What You Fight for, Family Is What You Protect’

Family comes first! Sandra Bullock has fully embraced motherhood since adopting her son, Louis, in 2010, and expanding her brood with daughter Laila in 2015. The Miss Congeniality star has continued to churn out hits in Hollywood, but being a parent is her top priority. With the completion of 2018’s Bird Box, Bullock revealed that the film, which is about […]
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
ETOnline.com

Megan Mullally Gets Uncomfortably Real About Her Daughter in 'Summering' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Megan Mullally isn't afraid to get candid in the upcoming film, Summering. Directed by James Ponsoldt, the movie takes place in the final days of summer and centers on four best friends -- Daisy, Lola, Mari and Dina -- who will soon be splitting up when they start middle school. When deciding how to spend their final summer weekend together, they come across a mystery that leads them on a life-changing adventure. The friends make a series of discoveries that are as much about solving the mystery as they are about learning the hard truths of growing up -- all while their mothers desperately seek their safe return.
tvinsider.com

New Details Revealed About Fred Savage’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Firing

In May of 2022, it was announced that Fred Savage had been removed as executive producer /director of ABC‘s The Wonder Years reboot after allegations of misconduct. The decision came after six women on the crew united to take action, just as Savage was gearing up to direct his ninth episode of the new comedy. At the time, the group sent a complaint to Disney and spoke to an HR rep about the director’s alleged conduct toward women on set.
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
