Megan Mullally isn't afraid to get candid in the upcoming film, Summering. Directed by James Ponsoldt, the movie takes place in the final days of summer and centers on four best friends -- Daisy, Lola, Mari and Dina -- who will soon be splitting up when they start middle school. When deciding how to spend their final summer weekend together, they come across a mystery that leads them on a life-changing adventure. The friends make a series of discoveries that are as much about solving the mystery as they are about learning the hard truths of growing up -- all while their mothers desperately seek their safe return.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO