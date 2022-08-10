Read full article on original website
People
Steve Martin Says He's Not 'Seeking Other' Projects After 'Only Murders' : 'This Is, Weirdly, It'
Steve Martin may not be on your screen much longer. The Only Murders in the Building star says the Hulu series might be his last acting project. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Martin, 76, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
People
Lisa Kudrow Admits She's Scared to Ask HBO for Another Season of 'The Comeback'
Lisa Kudrow says there probably won't be a third season of The Comeback — at least not in 2023. It's not that the actress isn't interested in reviving the comedy, but she can't bring herself to have the conversation with HBO. Kudrow, 59, said she and co-creator Michael Patrick...
US News and World Report
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Finalize Their Divorce, Remain 'Friends'
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple. The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees.
Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues
Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder
The Voice Accident Update! What Really Happened to Finalist Wendy Moten—And How Her Surgery Went!
Update August 8, 2022: We last heard from Wendy Moten last December regarding the surgery she underwent following her fall on The Voice stage during last season’s singing competition, which resulted in a broken right elbow and some fractures in her left wrist. Now the runner-up to Girl Named...
TODAY.com
Lori Harvey opens up about dating, says she ‘almost got married very young’
Lori Harvey recently got real about dating. On the latest episode of Bumble's YouTube interview series "Luv2SeeIt," the 25-year-old model told Teyana Taylor about how a pivotal experience early on changed her approach to love and commitment. "I almost got married very young," Harvey said. "I felt like I hadn’t...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
Sandra Bullock’s Sweetest Motherhood Quotes: ‘Family Is What You Fight for, Family Is What You Protect’
Family comes first! Sandra Bullock has fully embraced motherhood since adopting her son, Louis, in 2010, and expanding her brood with daughter Laila in 2015. The Miss Congeniality star has continued to churn out hits in Hollywood, but being a parent is her top priority. With the completion of 2018’s Bird Box, Bullock revealed that the film, which is about […]
'Clearly was in a crisis': Anne Heche gets support from Hollywood after car crash
Alec Baldwin, Rosie O'Donnell and other actors are sending their best wishes to Anne Heche, who's in a coma after crashing her car in L.A. last week.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
ETOnline.com
Megan Mullally Gets Uncomfortably Real About Her Daughter in 'Summering' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Megan Mullally isn't afraid to get candid in the upcoming film, Summering. Directed by James Ponsoldt, the movie takes place in the final days of summer and centers on four best friends -- Daisy, Lola, Mari and Dina -- who will soon be splitting up when they start middle school. When deciding how to spend their final summer weekend together, they come across a mystery that leads them on a life-changing adventure. The friends make a series of discoveries that are as much about solving the mystery as they are about learning the hard truths of growing up -- all while their mothers desperately seek their safe return.
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
Jennifer Lopez’s Ageless Moments Through the Years
She keeps getting younger! Whether she's makeup-free or dolled up, Jennifer Lopez doesn't seem to age! Take a look back at some of her gorgeous moments throughout the years.
tvinsider.com
New Details Revealed About Fred Savage’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Firing
In May of 2022, it was announced that Fred Savage had been removed as executive producer /director of ABC‘s The Wonder Years reboot after allegations of misconduct. The decision came after six women on the crew united to take action, just as Savage was gearing up to direct his ninth episode of the new comedy. At the time, the group sent a complaint to Disney and spoke to an HR rep about the director’s alleged conduct toward women on set.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
TODAY.com
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
Denise Dowse, '90210 actress, dies at 64 following severe meningitis battle: 'Heartbreaking'
Denise Dowse has died at 64. The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress, who played Mrs. Teasley, battled severe meningitis and had been in a coma.
Olivia Wilde files motion to dismiss Jason Sudeikis' custody papers served at CinemaCon
Jason Sudeikis publicly condemned how his ex, Olivia Wilde, was served custody papers while onstage. But Wilde claims he intended to embarrass her.
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
