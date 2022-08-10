Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Yelp says these are the top 10 water parks in Chicagoland: But are they?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Prices At Area Grocery Stores Are Through The RoofSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Related
949wdkb.com
The 2nd annual 5K Scrub Run – Run for Rachel Is On September 10th
Mark your calendar for September 10th at 9am for the 2nd annual 5K Scrub Run – Run for Rachel. This annual race will raise funds to support a scholarship for future nursing and health care students. This event has been established in memory of Rachel Petersen, the 25-year-old daughter...
949wdkb.com
Children’s Community Theatre Is Hosting Encore Auditions 8/28 And 8/29
Children’s Community Theatre is hosting Encore Auditions for Rent: School Edition. Auditions will be held on August 28th and August 29th from 6pm – 9pm. This show is open to all kids ages 14-22. Auditions will be held in the basement of There’s Fun in Store in downtown Dekalb. Please use the back door off the alley.
rockrivercurrent.com
Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. The scooters will stay around Janesville through October, before “flying” elsewhere for winter. The move is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New owner buys Rockford Auto Glass to keep it local
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Auto Glass and More, which has been in Rockford for more than 70 years, is under new ownership. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday at the location on 5401 E State Street to mark the grand re-opening after Rick Davis bought the store when the previous owner retired. Davis said […]
Hold Up, Did A Rockford Pizza Joint Quietly Go Out Of Business?
It's rarely a great feeling to share news of a local business closing for business. The only time it may bring joy is if the owners are closing the place to make way for an updated version or something completely new. This is not one of those circumstances. Not only...
WIFR
Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than 25 years, Crimson Ridge has announced that its owners have decided to close the gift portion of the boutique. The shop made the announcement Friday via their Facebook page:. 23 News has reached out to the shop owners for comment. No further information...
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday. Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:. City workers say side streets...
949wdkb.com
DeKalb Approves Fourth Major Development in Just Three Years
For the fourth time in fewer than three years, a major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb City Council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road.
WIFR
Stephenson County residents look to rebuild after heavy flooding in the area
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s rain caps off a wet week here in the stateline, but local leaders and residents aren’t worried about the flood line anymore. One area hit hard was pearl city. Gator Casswell owns hometown motors in the village, he says on Monday his business was almost completely submerged in water. Now though, it’s starting to brighten up.
$13M federal grant to improve roads around Beloit casino
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit is getting $13 million in federal funding to fix up the roads around where a new casino is going. Bike and pedestrian lanes will be added to Willowbrook Road from Milwaukee Road to the stateline, as well as Colley Road to Gateway Boulevard. Additional traffic lights will […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
rockfordscanner.com
We Are Getting Reports Of A Wild Animal Attacking A Panhandler in Rockford
Call logs do show an “animal complaint and a medical”. Sources told us a wild animal has attacked a person. that was panhandling at 9th and Harrison this morning. As you know the local animal control is encrypted, along with police. We have to wonder WHY animal control is...
Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane, fire officials said in a news release.
CUTE VIDEO: 2-year-old takes first-ever ride at Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Little 22-month-old Theo took his first ever fair ride at the Boone County Fair this weekend, and his mother caught his priceless reaction on video. Dana Frihart shared the video on Facebook after her ride with Theo, who can be seen running the gamut of emotions, from wonder to terror and […]
WIFR
Rockford Park District implements updated security measures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of after-hours incidents resulting in injuries, property damage and death prompt the Rockford Park District to step up safety precautions at its properties. In June of 2022, 25 after-hours incidents happened at parks and facilities owned by the Rockford Park District. Then in July,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Major Scene on the East Side (Update from Cherry Valley PD)
Police were on scene on a well being check with a subject that was reported to be armed. There is significant police activity in the area of US Highway 20 and Mill Road. Please avoid the area. Major Scene on the East Side. It happened around 8:40 am near Harrison...
Loyola University Might Turn Part Of Closed St. Ignatius Church Into Dorms, But Neighbors Are Wary
ROGERS PARK — With the 113-year-old St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers Park newly closed as part of a merger, neighbors are pushing for the campus to be used to help the neighborhood. And some are pushing back against a plan for part of it to be used for...
rockfordscanner.com
Updated with scene photos and info from Rockford PD: Motorcycle And A Car Have Collided in Rockford, Shutting Down A Busy Local Roadway
Sources are reporting a bad motorcycle accident in Rockford. It happened around 12:30 pm near Kilburn and Bruce. Reports of an accident that involved a motorcycle. Motorcyclist is reported to be unconscious, and bleeding from the head. 2 Ambulances were reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for awhile.
Comments / 0