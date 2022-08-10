ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
949wdkb.com

The 2nd annual 5K Scrub Run – Run for Rachel Is On September 10th

Mark your calendar for September 10th at 9am for the 2nd annual 5K Scrub Run – Run for Rachel. This annual race will raise funds to support a scholarship for future nursing and health care students. This event has been established in memory of Rachel Petersen, the 25-year-old daughter...
DEKALB, IL
949wdkb.com

Children’s Community Theatre Is Hosting Encore Auditions 8/28 And 8/29

Children’s Community Theatre is hosting Encore Auditions for Rent: School Edition. Auditions will be held on August 28th and August 29th from 6pm – 9pm. This show is open to all kids ages 14-22. Auditions will be held in the basement of There’s Fun in Store in downtown Dekalb. Please use the back door off the alley.
DEKALB, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Society
WIFR

Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than 25 years, Crimson Ridge has announced that its owners have decided to close the gift portion of the boutique. The shop made the announcement Friday via their Facebook page:. 23 News has reached out to the shop owners for comment. No further information...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park

My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kites#Localevent#Local Life#Flyers#Leeward Renewable Energy#Biolife Plasma Services
WIFR

Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday. Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:. City workers say side streets...
FREEPORT, IL
949wdkb.com

DeKalb Approves Fourth Major Development in Just Three Years

For the fourth time in fewer than three years, a major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb City Council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County residents look to rebuild after heavy flooding in the area

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s rain caps off a wet week here in the stateline, but local leaders and residents aren’t worried about the flood line anymore. One area hit hard was pearl city. Gator Casswell owns hometown motors in the village, he says on Monday his business was almost completely submerged in water. Now though, it’s starting to brighten up.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Park District implements updated security measures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of after-hours incidents resulting in injuries, property damage and death prompt the Rockford Park District to step up safety precautions at its properties. In June of 2022, 25 after-hours incidents happened at parks and facilities owned by the Rockford Park District. Then in July,...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy