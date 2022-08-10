ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952.  To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
celebsbar.com

Spanked!! Perez Hilton Gets Paddled At A Restaurant! | Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

If you want to have FUN while dining in Las Vegas, then Hofbrauhaus is a must!!! We're still smiling!!!
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 South Point Car & Truck Show in Las Vegas, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the South Point Hotel and Casino for their 2022 Car and Truck Show benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities. See some of the hottest rides in Las Vegas at the fourth annual South Point Car and Truck Show presented by Star Nursery. FREE ADMISSION FOR SPECTATORS! Please join us for this wonderful outing to raise funds to help Speedway Children’s Charities support local kids in need. The show will be located Inside the South Point Exhibit Hall, entrance off Silverado Ranch. In addition to getting up close and personal with an incredible variety of vehicles, there also will be raffles, music and food for sale. Thank you for your support of Speedway Children’s Charities – helping local children in need to live productive lives.
Sports
jammin1057.com

Grand Opening: Pier 88 Unveils New Location In Las Vegas

A brand new seafood boil restaurant opened another location in the southwest Vegas Valley. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar offers freshly caught seafood boil with homemade Louisiana style seasoning, such as Cajun, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Butter, according to its website. My favorite is their 88 seasoning, which is a combination of all of the seasonings.
territorysupply.com

6 Epic National Parks Near Las Vegas, Nevada

Sin City might be famous for its sky-high hotels and Cirque Du Soleil shows, but just outside of this unlikely desert hot spot are natural wonders galore. Though most people probably don’t think of Las Vegas as a good town for nature lovers or national park chasers, its central location between some of the most popular parks on the planet–Zion, Joshua Tree, and Grand Canyon–makes it a weekend warrior’s mecca for exploring off the strip.
wdfxfox34.com

The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV

Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
KTLA

Las Vegas hit with heavy rainfall; casinos flooded

A torrential downpour soaked Las Vegas for the second time in recent weeks, flooding hotels and casinos Thursday night.  Video showed what looked like a river flowing through the parking garages of Harrah’s Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel. Water also poured through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood and soaked the casino floor. Video shared […]
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
lasvegasmagazine.com

These Las Vegas breakfast spots are worth waking up early for

Brunch is a highly celebrated dining experience in Las Vegas, but what about breakfast? Perhaps the potential for late-night revelry in Sin City creates the perception that people here aren’t interested in the most important meal of the day. The truth is casino resorts and friendly neighborhoods alike are stacked with fantastic morning meal options, so set that alarm clock and enjoy—it’s worth the effort.
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson. According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

College basketball NIT tournament coming to Las Vegas in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next year's college basketball National Invitation Tournament will be played in Las Vegas. The NCAA announced on Friday that the semifinals and championship game for the NIT will be held at Orleans Arena on March 28 and 30. The first and second rounds and quarterfinals...
8 News Now

Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
milb.com

Big 7th sends Vegas to victory on Friday

Tacoma, WA (8/12/22) –The Tacoma Rainiers (49-59) saw their weeklong series with the Las Vegas Aviators (53-55) evened at two games apiece on Friday night at Cheney Stadium, on the short end of a 5-4 final score. Tacoma has still won eight of 12 despite the setback. All Vegas runs were scored in the seventh inning.
