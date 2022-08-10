ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
The Independent

School dean who shot student pleads guilty to federal charge

A former Boston high school dean already in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has pleaded guilty to a federal gang-related charge.Shaun Harrison, 63, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday to a count of racketeering conspiracy more than two years after he was indicted alongside dozens of other Latin Kings members, leaders and associates.Harrison was convicted in state court in 2018 of assault and other charges, and sentenced to up to 26 years in prison for shooting a 17-year-old student in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
David Meister
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Oxygen

Appeals Court Restores Death Sentence Of Bank Robber Convicted Of Murdering Five People, Including 3 Young Children

A federal appeals court on Monday reinstated the death sentence of a bank robber convicted of killing five people including three children, the youngest just 22-months old. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed a lower court’s ruling that would have freed Ronald Jeffrey Prible Jr, had the state failed to retry him within six months. A three-judge panel determined that there was not enough credible evidence to overturn his conviction and death sentence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Grand Jury Declines To Charge Carolyn Bryant Donham

It’s unsurprising but it hurts all the same news, a grand jury has declined to prosecute the white woman who set off the lynching of Emmett Till. According to the Associated Press, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said Tuesday that neither an unserved warrant from 1955 nor the newly unearthed memoir describing what led to Emmette’s brutal and racist killing were enough to charge the KKKaren prototype, Carolyn Bryant Donham, with kidnapping and manslaughter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison

The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder.Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won't be safe in a Georgia state prison system...
BRUNSWICK, GA
freightwaves.com

Feds drop fraud charges against Celadon trucking executives

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday dropped a fraud case alleging two former executives at Celadon Group devised a scheme that cost the truckload and logistics company’s shareholders more than $62 million. The government said in its motion to dismiss nine counts of fraud each for former Celadon CEO William Eric...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
U.S. Department of Justice
Law & Crime

Feds’ Bombshell Search of Trump’s Home Investigated Possible Intent to Commit ‘Injury’ to the ‘United States’ — Here’s What the Statutes Say

A search warrant unsealed around 3:45 p.m. on Friday reveals that federal authorities are investigating whether former President Donald Trump assembled documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in violation of three specific federal statutes. While the warrant (embedded below) does not accuse Trump of any crime, the document describes...
POTUS
CBS Denver

Bank robbery suspect Jonathan Dugan admits to crimes in Uber

Proud Summit County Uber driver Michael McManus says he makes the most trips around the high country for Uber out of anyone. But his trip on July 5 was one for the books."I'm picking him up at the Summit County Jail... pull up there... there is a gentleman who says he has been waiting on an Uber for an hour," McManus recalled. "I could tell real quick he was a talker."McManus said he got to talking with the rider, Jonathan Dugan about how he ended up in jail in the first place. His whole ride is recorded on his dash...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

