ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

City Road Work Continues Friday in Yakima

If you've noticed an increase in road and signal work in the city of Yakima you're right because there's always an increase in the work as summer winds down to prepare for fall. That's when some road work can't be done because of the weather. Work happens on Friday on...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Economy#Beer Garden#Atm
News Talk KIT

The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat

It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow

YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Great Spots for Yakima’s Best Happy Hour Locations

Happy Hour in Yakima needs its own guide. We are surprised there already isn't some kind of booklet or brochure with a map of all of the locations where you can find a good Happy Hour in Yakima. What makes for a great happy hour in Yakima? The drinks should be a little strong to lift your spirits after a long weekday and the vibe has to be just right.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Wednesday Work on North 16th Avenue Will Slow Drivers

More road work this week that could slow down your drive to wherever you are going. Yakima city crews are busy Wednesday with an asphalt repair job that will result in traffic restrictions on North 16th Avenue between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy