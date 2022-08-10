ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Dayton Potato Festival features variety of potato dishes

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A festival celebrating all things potatoes returned to Dayton this weekend. The second annual 'Potatoes N’ Such Dayton Potato Festival took place at Courthouse Square. Festivalgoers can expect a variety of potato dishes including smoked baked potatoes, sweet potato cake, BBQ chicken potato chip nachos,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

WACO museum offering weekend biplane rides

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Take the ride of a lifetime in an open cockpit WACO biplane. The WACO Air Museum at 1865 S Co Rd 25A in Troy is offering rides on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am-5 pm, weather permitting. The rides will fly over Troy and the Great...
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

Governor and First Lady DeWine visiting the Miami Valley this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend Sunday's Dayton Dragons baseball game to encourage enrollment in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Prior to the game, the DeWines will join Dayton Children's Hospital, the Imagination Library's local affiliate, at its enrollment station...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library introduces its first Tiny Stacks musician

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library's Tiny Stacks Music Series opens with Daytonian Ric Sexton at the Northwest Branch. The library, along with Home of Urban Creative Arts and WYSO, have collaborated to bring this “reimagining music in the stacks” initiative to the Dayton area. Sexton,...
DAYTON, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
dayton247now.com

Parents biggest back-to-school concerns for 2022-2023 school year

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The school year kicks off soon in the Miami Valley, and many parents have mixed feelings about it. Their biggest concerns: their children's safety and their wallets. Parents in the Miami Valley told Dayton 24/7 Now reporter Clara Faith that this school years shopping was marked...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Bikers deliver school supplies to children in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bikers group arrived Saturday in Dayton to deliver backpacks full of school supplies to children on Saturday. The Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered approximately 200 backpacks of school supplies to children in care at Montgomery County Children Services. This is the first time since...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Westwood students to receive free backpacks and school supplies

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Westwood Elementary students have a chance to get free backpacks and school supplies. Westwood Elementary will be holding an open house during which Revival Center Ministries will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to all Westwood students. The open house is scheduled for Monday, August...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Hundreds attend funeral service for Sarah and Kayla Anderson on Friday

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mother and daughter, Sarah and Kayla Anderson, were laid to rest on Friday at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Hundreds came out to Christian Life Center in Butler Township to honor and remember their lives. The mother and daughter were two of the four victims from the quadruple homicide last Friday.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Governor DeWine awards $5 million for Ohio jail safety, security projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for safety, security, and operational projects. The following six jails were awarded approximately $5 million through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention:
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

$1.2 million awarded for STEM research at Ohio universities

OHIO (WKEF) - The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded four grants totaling $1,268,985 to three universities in Southwest Ohio. Announced by U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the awards will be used to fund research in physics and computer science and to increase participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

National Museum of USAF holds monthly open aircraft viewing

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force had their monthly open aircraft showing on Saturday. They displayed a B-24D plane called the "Liberator". The B-24 was employed in operations in every combat theater during World War II. This plane also flew combat missions from north...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Winsupply makes first-ever drone delivery

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Winsupply, one of America’s leading suppliers of materials for residential and commercial construction, made its first-ever drone delivery of an exclusive NIBCO product from the Winsupply Distribution Center in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Centerville Winsupply on Friday. “For Winsupply to continue delivering on our philosophy of...
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: One dead, one injured in crash with Rumpke truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say one person has died following a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck Friday morning. Trotwood Police say another person was injured in the crash. Dispatch had earlier confirmed that person was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital. Rumpke said that a vehicle had...
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Clinton County community shaken by standoff, FBI presence

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF)-- The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said they haven’t received these many calls in 3 years. They were in charge of communicating the lockdown in place on Thursday afternoon and said it’s very unusual for an incident like this to occur in a rural community, like Clinton County.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Cooler temperatures sticking around! When we see rain next

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- The cold front has officially done it's job and brought us a much more comfortable Friday. Lows this morning are in the upper 50s, eventually seeing highs this afternoon in the upper 70s. Sunshine will be mixed with clouds throughout the day. This weekend looks beautiful!...
DAYTON, OH

