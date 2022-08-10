Read full article on original website
KSJD Local Newscast - August 11, 2022
Colorado voters will decide in November whether to legalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms. The window to apply for Utah’s one-time child care worker bonus closes in three weeks.
Encore: Rising temperatures could threaten Georgia peaches
Georgia is known as the Peach State but warming winters means fewer chill hours needed for fruit. Growers and horticulturists are now experimenting with new varieties.
