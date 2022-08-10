Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gets 4000Hz HyperPolling with Wireless Dongle, Here’s a Hands-On Review
The all-new Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro has arrived and it’s 25% lighter than its predecessor, has increased battery life of up to 90 hours, and can be easily recharged via USB Type C with the included Speedflex cable. At the heart of this gaming mouse is a Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor with a resolution accuracy of 99.8% and boasting a suite of AI functions such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, as well as Asymmetric Cut-off.
techeblog.com
Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 Shows What an Ultra-Slim Foldable Smartphone Should Look Like, Here’s a Hands-On Review
The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 would probably give the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 a run for its money if it were released stateside. This ultra-slim foldable smartphone features a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover screen, a foldable 8.02-inch Eco2 OLED panel, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, a triple rear camera system with Leica optics (50MP Main + 13MP Ultra-Wide + 8MP Telephoto), a 20MP front-facing selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Digital Trends
Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today
Gamers looking for laptop deals to replace their aging machines should definitely check out this offer for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. It’s available for $1,400 from Lenovo, after a 28% discount that slashes $550 off its sticker price of $1,950. That’s a great deal for a gaming laptop that will let you play today’s most popular games, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because the price cut may disappear at any moment.
TVGuide.com
Best Apple Deals: Save on Apple iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple AirPods Pro, & More — Up To Nearly 40 Percent Off
Attention all Apple fans! Amazon just slashed the prices on all sorts of Apple products. Right now, you can save up to nearly 40 percent on select Apple gear. Just about everything Apple is on sale from the Apple AirPods Pro to the Apple Watch SE. In fact, the retail giant even dropped prices on headphones and earbuds from Beats by Dre -- an Apple-owned company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free
Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 15 MacBook Pro rival just got a massive $730 price cut
If you’re looking for great performance and good looks, we’ve found one of the best laptop deals for your needs. Available at Dell right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop for $1,568, saving you a huge $732 off the usual price. One of the most appealing laptops around right now, this is a great opportunity to save big on something that will sustain you for a long time to come. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itechpost.com
Best Buy Anniversary Sales Event 2022: Samsung Class 7 Series TV Deals You Can Enjoy Right Now
We are heading for the end of this year's Best Buy Anniversary Sales Event, but you still have time before it ends on August 14. There have been great discounts this whole week for smartwatches, appliances, and even electric bikes and scooters!. In fact, if you happen to be on...
ZDNet
Apple looks to make money from the switch to USB-C
The European Union has legislated that devices are going to have to standardize on USB-C as the charging mechanism in order to reduce e-waste. This common charger legislation requiring all smartphones and accessories to use USB-C will come into force in 2024. While most Android devices have already standardized on...
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
Protect Your Mental State With These Garage Lifts
Make all the other DIY folks envious of your pro-level setup.
CARS・
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $20, Get Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones for $9.99 – This Weekend Only
The Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones are great for those who don’t either don’t need to go wireless or just don’t have a compatible device, and you can get this pair for $9.99 (free shipping on orders $25 or over), this weekend only, originally $19.99. Its lightweight 1.38-inch neodymium dynamic drivers may be small, but they deliver a punchy, rhythmic response to even the most demanding soundtracks. Product page.
Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review: the best of both topper worlds
Moving into a new apartment with a short period of time to prepare, I bought the now notorious bed-in-a-box. My bed-in-a-box, while convenient in its delivery and self-transport, did not meet my expectations. At only 8-inches in height with steel coils, the mattress was too firm for me. In retrospect, I realized the product details did say that the mattress was ideal for stomach and back sleepers.
Digital Trends
Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal
When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
techeblog.com
Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion
Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $200, Get an NVIDIA SHIELD 4K Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player for $169.99 Shipped – Today Only
The NVIDIA SHIELD 4K Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player is best for gamers who also want to stream their favorite media, and you can get one for $169.99 shipped, today only, originally $199.99. Featuring AI upscaling, 2x USB 3.0 ports, a buit-in Plex Media Server, 3 GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, all with Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos surround sound as well as Dolby Digital Plus. Product page.
Digital Trends
Dell’s brand-new Inspiron 16 laptop just got its first price cut
Laptop deals don’t always feature the latest releases but that’s changed with this Dell Inspiron 16 5000 laptop deal. Right now, at Dell, you can buy the latest Dell Inspiron 16 5000 for $550, saving you $200 off the usual price of $750. On top of that, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle for free, offering you unlimited access to Disney+, Hulu (with Ads), and ESPN+ without having to spend the usual $84 for the service. One of the more attractive Dell laptop deals around, let’s take a look at why you need it.
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
Your SSD is fast, but it's got a dirty side
Every PC user appreciates an SSD. They're fast, they sip power, they're tiny, and they don’t make any noise. The stalwart mechanical hard drive isn't going anywhere though, at least for the next few years, thanks to their density and $/GB advantage. Turns out, those aren't the only advantages the HDD has. That HDD may have a lower lifetime carbon footprint too.
