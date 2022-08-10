NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hall of fame stock contractor and co-founder of the Mesquite Rodeo, Neal Gay has died at the age of 96. His family shared the news on Facebook, saying: "On behalf of everyone here at the Gay family and the extended family and friends of Rafter G Rodeo, we are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and founder Neal Gay.We are so very thankful for the 96 years of wisdom, friendship and memories we have shared with so many. We are currently in the planning stages of a memorial service and will provide information very...

