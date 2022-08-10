Read full article on original website
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
Vandalism 'indefinitely' closes Muscatine Skate Park
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 12 closed Muscatine Skate Park to the public until further notice due to vandalism. The skate park is located inside Musser Park. According to the City of Muscatine, staff discovered the vandalism at the park on Friday morning. Cinder blocks were found concreted to the ground inside the park, and a parking block from its parking lot was placed on top.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
August 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been two years since a damaging derecho moved through seven midwestern states, including Iowa and Illinois. The sights and sounds of August 10, 2020 will be something many will not soon forget. A powerful line of thunderstorms with destructive winds, knowns as a...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Galesburg nursing home fined $25K after COVID-19 outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Galesburg nursing home infected 79 residents as well as many staff, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. IDPH visited Allure of Galesburg, 1145 Frank St., in January to observe operations, interview staff, and review records related to the outbreak. The investigation determined the...
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
Around the Tri States: Camden man arrested for traffic and drug offenses; Fort Madison wins state honor for depot renovation
Authorities arrested a western Illinois man who is accused of speeding on a McDonough County road and then crashing his vehicle into a barn. The sheriff’s department reported a deputy spotted James Johnson, 65, of Camden driving a Buick LeSabre at about 100 mph on Bellingham Road on Tuesday night.
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday...
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on drug charge
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jordan Eldridge, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of delivery/possess of meth with the intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds with...
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
Police: Suspect had meth, cash near Bettendorf motel
A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop. Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say. He was in a 1998...
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
