Personal Finance

The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Identity Theft#Caller Id#The Adam Symon Show#Australian
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says

Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First Dates star Laura Tott gets married

Former First Dates waitress Laura Tott has tied the knot with her partner Sean on what she described as "the best day of our life". The paramedic and TV star took to Instagram on August 10 to post a few pictures of the wedding in Devon. "There is so much...
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Power: Raising Kanan stars warn of Jukebox's season 2 fate

The following article contains discussion of themes including child abuse that some readers may find upsetting. Power: Raising Kanan spoilers follow. Power: Raising Kanan stars Omar Epps and Patina Miller have promised "the stakes are high" for Jukebox in season two. The new season picks up in the aftermath of...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who Documentary Coming to Uk

"The documentary, directed by Vanessa Yuille, tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film which was made during a gap in the TV series." https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a40887360/doctor-who-movie-uk-release-date/. It wasn't great, but I am very glad that they brought back McCoy to provide continuity. I loved it. Seriously. Now, I appreciate...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Anne Heche has died

The actress' life support has been switched off, according to the Daily Mirror. As you probably know, she was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles last week where the car crashed into, and remained embedded in, a house. The actress' life support has been switched off, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Soundbar for TV

We have got a cheap TV in our bedroom, the picture quality etc is great but the sound is awful, so tinny with no base sound. Can anyone recommend a cheapish soundbar that would help us out please?. As I said, its only a cheap tv so obviously only looking...
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Departure (SPOILER)

Michael Wildman to leave before the end of the year. Just announced for a panto run in Sunderland this Xmas. Emmerdale doesn’t allow actors to do panto, unlike EastEnders. Michael Wildman to leave before the end of the year. Just announced for a panto run in Sunderland this Xmas. Emmerdale doesn’t allow actors to do panto, unlike EastEnders.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Corrie return confirmed (Spoiler inside)

It's been reported by Coronation Street that Will Mellor is returning to his role as Harvey Gaskell. this is great news, I am looking forward to seeing sexy Harvey! Will Mellor is a fantastic actor, he is also hot. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a40871644/coronation-street-will-mellor-harvey-gaskell-return/. Posts: 8,240. Forum Member. ✭. 12/08/22 - 05:43 #2. Interesting. Posts:...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Friday 12 August 2022. Marcus drops a clanger 😮

Some spoilers for tonight: (There are never many spoilers for ED on Fridays 🙄) In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, the Naomi topic pops up again when Ethan’s boyfriend Marcus is chatting on the phone…Unaware that Manpreet is within earshot, Marcus accidentally reveals that Ethan is meeting up with Naomi.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why do Strictly rarely cast men under 25?

As an early 20-something male who has watched Strictly since childhood, I find it a bit odd that guys my age range (18-24) are never represented on the show. In the past 10 casts (including this one), we've had Jonnie Peacock (24) and HRVY (21). On the other hand, they cast a woman under 25 almost every year, this year is Molly at 21 after three 19 year olds in a row (Saffron, Maisie, Tilly).
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

2022 Spoiler thread

It’s very nearly that time of the year again. I so hope, and have my fingers crossed that we will have spoiler threads. It’s very nearly that time of the year again. I so hope, and have my fingers crossed that we will have spoiler threads. I wonder...
TV & VIDEOS

