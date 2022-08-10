Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
FOX43.com
Harrisburg's AAU Jr. Olympic champion Rishon Sims continues grind after reaching national spotlight
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — It's been a quick rise for Harrisburg's Rishon Sims. The Capital Punishment fighter has quickly made a name for himself after claiming his first AAU Jr. Olympic crown in Whichita, Kansas. Sims is the number one boxer in the world for his weight class, and...
WDEL 1150AM
Naamans' run to Williamsport falls one win short
Naamans Little League's hopes of going to the Little League World Series came up one game short as they fell to Pennsylvania 7-3 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final Friday afternoon. Naamans entered the championship game unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, but the title game was a winner-take-all scenario. Luke Luzader...
Little League Parade to kick off on Monday led by Mariano Rivera
The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations. Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series. Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will begin at 4 p.m. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ...
New Britain Herald
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
FOX43.com
Excitement building ahead of Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little League Baseball and South Williamsport go hand in hand, and in just a few days, the boys of summer will be back again. It's the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series. Baseball fans are ready. "It's such a highly visible event in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North coach lobbying to have team added to LL World Series
Bend North Little League coach says he’s not done fighting to get his team into the World Series following Thursday’s controversial ending to the Northwest Regional Final. He’s asking Little League Baseball to add an 11th team — Bend North — to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania next week.
Times News
Lavine comes home to Panther Valley
Mark Lavine will begin his first head football coaching job this fall - and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit for the 1991 Panther Valley High School graduate. After years as an assistant coach at four different schools, Lavine will take over the reigns at his alma mater.
ballstatedailynews.com
Hagerstown advances to 75th Little League World Series
Hagerstown's Little League Team defeated North Laurel Little League (Longdon, Kentucky) to advance to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In the seventh inning, Hagerstown's Graham Vinson delivered the game-winning hit with two outs to win 4-3 in extra innings. The playoff games started Aug. 7 in...
FOX43.com
Little League World Series good for the local economy
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Little League teams will start arriving in Lycoming County as soon as this weekend. Restaurants and hotels in Williamsport are ready for the increase in business that comes along with the Little League World Series. Williamsport is typically a busy place, but according to the...
Times News
Ali venue hosts ‘kickoff’ event Five area programs take part in Schuylkill County Football Coaches Assosciation Media Day
DEER LAKE - The great Muhammad Ali used it to prepare for some of his biggest fights. On Wednesday, historic ‘Fighter’s Heaven’ showcased the next generation of athletes ready to step up to the challenge when the bell rings. The site of Ali’s famous training camp was...
190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
fox29.com
Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game
A little leaguer who was at the center of a heartwarming moment will be attending a World Series little league game!. PREVIOUS: Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis, who was at the center of that heartwarming moment in Waco when he was...
Athens and Sayre comment on vote against football co-op
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — After the Athens School Board voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre, the superintendents of both schools released a joint statement saying they will continue to “explore options”. On August 11, Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, and Sayre Superintendent, Dr. Jill Daloisio, released a joint statement to 18 News regarding […]
FOX43.com
Last weekend of the season at The Point Drive-in
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A drive-in in Northumberland County may have played its final film Friday. Point Drive-In has shown hundreds of films since it opened back in 1953. It's simple really: pull your car in, pick your parking spot and tune in on your radio the hear the...
Bucknell student lives out dream on American Ninja Warrior
Lewisburg, Pa. — Dreams came alive for a Bucknell University junior when he competed in “American Ninja Warrior," as seen in an episode that aired June 13. Tyler Behrle, now a 21-year-old, has long been a fan of the show and the athletic feats involved in the show's escalating obstacle courses. He has dreamt of being on the show since he was a teenager, and he’s been submitting audition tapes since he was 14. ...
therecord-online.com
Dotterer Sunflower Maze in full bloom
PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – Motorists traveling Route 64 between Mill Hall and Lamar cannot help but marvel at the sunflowers along the highway. And it’s more than just sunflowers as the Paul Dotterer & Sons, Inc. farm along Route 64 is celebrating summer with a beautiful Sunflower Maze. The maze is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public viewing.
FOX43.com
Benefit honors victims of Nescopeck fire
BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
Flames damage home in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A house fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday. It started around 1:30 p.m. on Alpha Avenue in Ralpho Township near Elysburg. We're told it was a brush fire that extended into the home. No word on any injuries in the house fire in Northumberland...
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop at central Pa. diner
Kenny Aumack happened to be passing Capitol Diner in Dauphin County when he spotted Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m just here for a picture,” said Aumack, of Lindenwold, N.J., as he waited in the diner’s parking lot. “He’s a celebrity.”. Dozens of...
webbweekly.com
Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54
Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54, of South Williamsport passed away in her home surrounded by those she loved, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after her battle with breast cancer. Born September 27, 1967 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Phillips and Sharon (Lyke) Hershberger. Teresa was a 1985...
