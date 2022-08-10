ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WDEL 1150AM

Naamans' run to Williamsport falls one win short

Naamans Little League's hopes of going to the Little League World Series came up one game short as they fell to Pennsylvania 7-3 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final Friday afternoon. Naamans entered the championship game unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, but the title game was a winner-take-all scenario. Luke Luzader...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League Parade to kick off on Monday led by Mariano Rivera

The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations. Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series. Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will begin at 4 p.m. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
FOX43.com

Excitement building ahead of Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little League Baseball and South Williamsport go hand in hand, and in just a few days, the boys of summer will be back again. It's the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series. Baseball fans are ready. "It's such a highly visible event in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North coach lobbying to have team added to LL World Series

Bend North Little League coach says he’s not done fighting to get his team into the World Series following Thursday’s controversial ending to the Northwest Regional Final. He’s asking Little League Baseball to add an 11th team — Bend North — to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania next week.
BEND, OR
Times News

Lavine comes home to Panther Valley

Mark Lavine will begin his first head football coaching job this fall - and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit for the 1991 Panther Valley High School graduate. After years as an assistant coach at four different schools, Lavine will take over the reigns at his alma mater.
LANSFORD, PA
ballstatedailynews.com

Hagerstown advances to 75th Little League World Series

Hagerstown's Little League Team defeated North Laurel Little League (Longdon, Kentucky) to advance to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In the seventh inning, Hagerstown's Graham Vinson delivered the game-winning hit with two outs to win 4-3 in extra innings. The playoff games started Aug. 7 in...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
FOX43.com

Little League World Series good for the local economy

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Little League teams will start arriving in Lycoming County as soon as this weekend. Restaurants and hotels in Williamsport are ready for the increase in business that comes along with the Little League World Series. Williamsport is typically a busy place, but according to the...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WETM 18 News

Athens and Sayre comment on vote against football co-op

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — After the Athens School Board voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre, the superintendents of both schools released a joint statement saying they will continue to “explore options”. On August 11, Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, and Sayre Superintendent, Dr. Jill Daloisio, released a joint statement to 18 News regarding […]
SAYRE, PA
FOX43.com

Last weekend of the season at The Point Drive-in

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A drive-in in Northumberland County may have played its final film Friday. Point Drive-In has shown hundreds of films since it opened back in 1953. It's simple really: pull your car in, pick your parking spot and tune in on your radio the hear the...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bucknell student lives out dream on American Ninja Warrior

Lewisburg, Pa. — Dreams came alive for a Bucknell University junior when he competed in “American Ninja Warrior," as seen in an episode that aired June 13. Tyler Behrle, now a 21-year-old, has long been a fan of the show and the athletic feats involved in the show's escalating obstacle courses. He has dreamt of being on the show since he was a teenager, and he’s been submitting audition tapes since he was 14. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Dotterer Sunflower Maze in full bloom

PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – Motorists traveling Route 64 between Mill Hall and Lamar cannot help but marvel at the sunflowers along the highway. And it’s more than just sunflowers as the Paul Dotterer & Sons, Inc. farm along Route 64 is celebrating summer with a beautiful Sunflower Maze. The maze is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public viewing.
MILL HALL, PA
FOX43.com

Benefit honors victims of Nescopeck fire

BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
BERWICK, PA
webbweekly.com

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54, of South Williamsport passed away in her home surrounded by those she loved, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after her battle with breast cancer. Born September 27, 1967 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Phillips and Sharon (Lyke) Hershberger. Teresa was a 1985...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA

