2024 Top 45 Myles Graham commits to Florida

Four-star linebacker Myles Graham of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy announced his commitment to Florida Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 215 pounder chose the Gators over Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Myles Graham on why he chose Florida. “For me it was a no brainer,” Graham said. “Florida has always...
