kvnutalk
Logan City officials announce another road closure for Aug. 15 to 19 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced additional road closures for the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 19. The new announcement via Facebook will affect 600 East between 600 and 700 North. That street will be closed to through traffic intermittently starting Monday of next week through Friday...
kslnewsradio.com
Car fire, explosions, temporarily shut down I-15 in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah — A car’s mechanical malfunction led to a car fire, then a grassfire, and then explosions on northbound I-15 in Davis County on Thursday. The Utah Highway Patrol said a car pulled to the side of the northbound freeway near 1800 North in Sunset after the driver heard a loud noise in the engine. Sgt. Cam Roden said the car soon caught fire and that those inside the car were able to escape without injury.
Herald-Journal
Hiking from Willow Flat to Bloomington Lake
Cache Valley is generally associated with Cache County, but of course the valley and adjacent mountains extend into Idaho, and the scenery and recreational opportunities are no less spectacular or abundant once you cross the state line. Heading into Idaho and through the town of Franklin, the first major drainage...
Herald-Journal
Valley towns exit garbage consortium even as standoff eases
Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year. The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.
kvnutalk
Logan officials announce closure of intersection starting Thursday – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced the planned closure of the intersection at 1800 North and 600 West streets. The intersection will be closed to through traffic in all directions, they say, to allow for the installation of utilities and roadway construction. The closure will be effective starting...
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Weather cooperates for 2nd fall camp scrimmage
The weather cooperated this time around as fans were able to attend Utah State's second and final football scrimmage of fall camp. Just like last weekend, the defense looked sharp during a two-hour scrimmage as part of USU's Family Fun Day on Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
Missing woman found alive several days after car crash
TREMONTON, Utah — A missing Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally driven her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, a 64-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately one mile...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Driver in ‘extremely critical condition’ after multi-vehicle I-15 crash
SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was left in extremely critical condition after a multiple-vehicle crash in Sunset on Thursday. The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the victim is an adult male, but his identity has not been released. Authorities say the collision happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 337. […]
Herald-Journal
Cache County Rodeo draws big names
With the professional rodeo season inching toward the end of the 2022 campaign, cowboys and cowgirls trying to make the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) are traveling to as many performances as possible this time of year. On the opening day and night of the Cache County Fair and Rodeo, it...
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Grizzlies miss opportunities, fall to Vikings
NORTH LOGAN — Logan High School, temporarily borrowing Green Canyon’s football field, fell to Viewmont in its season opener Friday night, 30-16. The Grizzlies, in their crimson helmets, jerseys and pants threw for a touchdown, rushed for another, kicked a field goal and forced five turnovers in their loss to the 5A Vikings.
Herald-Journal
'Some positive energy': Diver finds lost family heirloom in Oneida Narrows
When Smithfield resident Brandy Smith went tubing at the Oneida Narrows, she was devastated when she lost her engagement ring — a family heirloom — after falling off her tube. Thankfully for her, a skilled diver with a passion for finding treasure came to her rescue.
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
Herald-Journal
Corinne Comments: Expert shares lawn care tips; council OKs new water fees
In conjunction with concerns over water and its best usage, Corinne City Council enjoyed the advice from Shane Richards, USU water conservation specialist, and his ideas on best practices for lawn survival. Aeration, aeration, aeration, Richards urged for good grass growth. He also suggested keeping a water schedule, but cutting...
biztoc.com
Your local housing market just shifted
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
kvnutalk
Man and woman arrested for allegedly making $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man and 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman have been arrested for allegedly making more than $30,000 in fraudulent purchases on a Logan woman’s credit cards. Austin Jeffery Giles and Galexy Mikkel Workman were booked into the Cache County Jail after police tracked their car to a mobile trailer.
