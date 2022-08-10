Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals on the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
Towing Companies Must Now Give 24-Hour Notice Before Moving Vehicles In Colorado
Disclaimer: we're not suggesting that you go out of your way to park your car illegally - however, chances are you could be spared from the financial and emotional troubles that often come as a result of parking your car illegally (intentionally or unintentionally), thanks to a new Colorado state law.
KJCT8
‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado will be receiving nearly $46 million for transportation projects, and a lot of that money will be used to fix rural roads near Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle. Titled the Westward Three Project, it includes finances for bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements. Senators John...
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails
Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation-wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item
At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
Bear cooling off reminds Coloradans to be bear aware
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A bear in La Plata County cooled off from the heat by taking a nice dip in the river. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Friday that shows a bear swimming across a river. It was taken by the District Wildlife Manager, southeast of Durango earlier this week. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch
Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
Parts of Colorado are now drought-free amid summer rain
The monsoon season has been beneficial for Colorado this summer, increasing rain totals and decreasing drought conditions.
Is it Really Illegal to Tear off a Mattress Tag in Colorado?
As a kid growing up, I remember specifically thinking that the warning on mattress tags was serious and that if I tore one off, I could be hauled off to jail. In fact, I seem to remember an old Nickelodeon cartoon with an episode based on this exact theory. However,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 In Colorado: Here’s Where To Find The Cheapest
Well, the day has finally come - the national average price for gas has fallen below $4. For the first time since March, the U.S. national average price of gas fell back under the $4 mark to $3.97 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined by over $1...
4 places to get gas under $3 per gallon in Colorado
If you are hitting the road this weekend, the good news is that gas prices are still going down. However, prices at the pump in our state are still above the national average.
nbc11news.com
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
Colorado voters to decide on free school meals this fall
This November, Colorado voters will have a chance to give students in every public school free, nutritious meals if they are willing to reduce tax breaks for wealthier Coloradans to pay for it.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0