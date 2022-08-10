Read full article on original website
Related
minnesota93.com
Minnesota Utility Consumers To Pay 600-Million Costs From February 2021 Storm
(St. Paul, MN) — Gas utilities will be passing 600-million dollars in costs along to Minnesota consumers. The original extra costs related to a February 2021 storm came in at 660-million dollars, but utility regulators disallowed nine-percent of the costs. The Public Utilities Commission decided yesterday that the remaining costs could be passed on through a special surcharge. The amount the commission exempted was far less than what was hoped for by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce represents ratepayers and utility watchdog groups.
minnesota93.com
Most Minnesota House And Senate Candidates Are Familiar Names
(St. Paul, MN) — Most of the candidates moving forward to the general election for the Minnesota House and Senate are familiar names. Incumbents did well in the primaries, with most securing their nominations. Democrats say a handful of Republican newcomers represent a far-right shift by some in that party. General election battles are set to focus on inflation and violent crime.
minnesota93.com
Countdown to deer hunting season is on
All signs are pointing to a strong deer hunting season across most of Minnesota this fall. The DNR’s Barb Keller:. “Deer populations are faring pretty well throughout central, southern, and southwestern Minnesota. So we have expanded some opportunities for hunters in these areas of the state. However, in northern Minnesota deer populations are coming off of a pretty severe winter. So in that area of the state we have reduced some bag limits.”
minnesota93.com
Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022
(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
minnesota93.com
Excessive drinking costs Minnesotans $8 billion in 2019
Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans nearly $8 billion in 2019, according to a new study from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). The study found the greatest financial cost fell on those who drink excessively and their families–as well as government and health insurance providers. “A lot of these costs...
Comments / 0