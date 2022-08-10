PHOTOS: Action from Gaylord teams during the first week of fall practices

Talk about a drink with a view. Here’s how to get yours. Step one: Belly up to the bar at Paradise Cove Bar & Grill (aka South End Tiki Bar) tucked along the shores of Lake Leelanau. Step two: Ask for the Leelanau Lemonade ($10.50). The description on the menu may be short and sweet—“lemony tart mixture, vodka lemonade”—but the drink is tall and sour in the best possible way. This baby eschews the artificial taste of so many lemon-based cocktails, instead offering an endlessly sippable and highly refreshing beverage. A sugared rim adds just the right touch of sweetness to have you going back for seconds. Step three: Take literally five paces from the bar and enjoy while looking out at the blue waters of Lake Leelanau, perhaps with a side of pretzel bites or onion rings from the grill’s menu. Find it at 9851 S Perrins Landing Dr., Traverse City. paradisecovemi.com/bar-grill.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO