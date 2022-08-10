Billy Napier and the Gators were back in the recruiting headlines on Sunday, as highly-regarded 2023 defensive lineman Kamran James announced his commitment to Florida. James, who straps up the pads for Orlando (Fla.) Olympia, stands 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and has racked up a flurry of additional high-major offers as well. Those suitors include Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, LSU and Florida State.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO