Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Celebration of Life for Earl and Neva Conzatti
Please join us for a celebration of life to honor Neva and Earl Conzatti. Stop by anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at Riverside Golf Club and Bistro in Chehalis. It will be open house style. We would love to see you, and bring a memory...
Chronicle
Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe
When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
KXRO.com
First free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in US placed on Pacific County coast
Tokeland has a new tsunami evacuation tower, and it’s the first of its kind. Washington Emergency Management Division shared that this structure is the first free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States. Located in Tokeland and built by the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, they used internal funds...
oregontoday.net
Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9
USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Looking Back at the Life of Centralia’s Founding Father George Washington as His 205th Birthday Approaches
The 205th birthday of Centralia’s founding father, George Washington, is coming up. At the Centralia City Council’s Aug. 9 meeting, local historian Heather Beaird gave the council a brief history lesson about the life of the city’s founder. George Washington was born near the town of Winchester,...
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Chronicle
Longtime Employee to Become the New Owner of Centralia's Bill & Bea’s Drive-In
For 24 years, Tonya Hagan has worked at and managed Centralia’s iconic Bill & Bea’s Drive-in. Now, she is going to own it. Come Sept. 1, current owners Jill and Denny Greene will be retiring and handing the reins over to Hagan. “It’s been a long run, but...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Sirens: ‘Power of Persuasion’; Criminal Impersonation; Semi vs. Utility Box; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• Minor injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision that occurred in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before 7:35 a.m. on Aug. 8. • A non-injury, two-vehicle accident was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Theft. •...
kmun.org
State files lawsuit against RV park owners
ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
Chronicle
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
Comments / 0