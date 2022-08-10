ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, WA

Chronicle

Celebration of Life for Earl and Neva Conzatti

Please join us for a celebration of life to honor Neva and Earl Conzatti. Stop by anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at Riverside Golf Club and Bistro in Chehalis. It will be open house style. We would love to see you, and bring a memory...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe

When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
CHEHALIS, WA
oregontoday.net

Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9

USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
ASTORIA, OR
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
kmun.org

State files lawsuit against RV park owners

ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
ILWACO, WA

