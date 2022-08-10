Read full article on original website
Countless corgis captivate Cannon Beach
After a two year absence due to COVID, hundreds of Corgis returned to town on Saturday, July 30th for the annual Cannon Beach Corgi Day. Hundreds of people brought their beloved Corgi’s to Cannon Beach to escape the heat and raise funds for the Oregon Humane Society. The local Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) had tents and volunteers on the beach to provide any needed aid to Corgis and their owners.
Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9
USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Hillsboro set to turn rural Jackson East area to industrial zone
The area north of the airport was added to the UGB. Now, officials are preparing to open it up to industrial development. Hillsboro officials are finalizing a long and contentious process to redesignate a chunk of rural land in North Hillsboro for industrial and urban use. Plans for the Jackson East area — so-called because it's east of Jackson School Road — are to expand the inventory of developable industrial land. But many of the residents who live there have been fighting for years to maintain a residential designation. Homeowners worry that if Jackson East is designated as an...
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
First free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in US placed on Pacific County coast
Tokeland has a new tsunami evacuation tower, and it’s the first of its kind. Washington Emergency Management Division shared that this structure is the first free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States. Located in Tokeland and built by the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, they used internal funds...
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
Passenger dies in rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-205 near milepost 29. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-150 was northbound when it went off the roadway to the left, rolled and came to a rest in the grassy median.
State files lawsuit against RV park owners
ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
