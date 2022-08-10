ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

cannonbeachgazette.com

Countless corgis captivate Cannon Beach

After a two year absence due to COVID, hundreds of Corgis returned to town on Saturday, July 30th for the annual Cannon Beach Corgi Day. Hundreds of people brought their beloved Corgi’s to Cannon Beach to escape the heat and raise funds for the Oregon Humane Society. The local Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) had tents and volunteers on the beach to provide any needed aid to Corgis and their owners.
CANNON BEACH, OR
oregontoday.net

Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9

USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
ASTORIA, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro set to turn rural Jackson East area to industrial zone

The area north of the airport was added to the UGB. Now, officials are preparing to open it up to industrial development. Hillsboro officials are finalizing a long and contentious process to redesignate a chunk of rural land in North Hillsboro for industrial and urban use. Plans for the Jackson East area — so-called because it's east of Jackson School Road ­— are to expand the inventory of developable industrial land. But many of the residents who live there have been fighting for years to maintain a residential designation. Homeowners worry that if Jackson East is designated as an...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Passenger dies in rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-205 near milepost 29. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-150 was northbound when it went off the roadway to the left, rolled and came to a rest in the grassy median.
VANCOUVER, WA
kmun.org

State files lawsuit against RV park owners

ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
ILWACO, WA

