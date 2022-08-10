John Danny “Buck” Bader, age 87, of Hawkins, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Casa Grande, Ariz. John Danny, son of Ralph and Helen Bader, was born on Sept. 12, 1934. He graduated from Hawkins High School in 1954. He served in the Army from 1954 until 1956. He married Laurene Worsech on June 7, 1957. He was formerly employed at Hawkins Sash and Door, Boeings, and Red Owl Groceries. After retirement, John and Laurene spent their winters in Florence, Ariz. While in Florence, John, spent time doing his hobbies of golf and volunteering.

HAWKINS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO