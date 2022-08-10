Britney Spears Can’t Deal with Her Kids, But She’s Happy to Have “A Beautiful Pool, 5 Dogs, and a Supportive Husband”

Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
UPDATE: Michael Jackson Estate Settles “Fake Vocals” Lawsuit, No Money Exchanged, Say Sources
This is to update my earlier story from last night. Sources tell me no money was exchanged in the settlement of the class action law suit brought by fans who didn’t believe Michael Jackson sang the vocals on “the Cascio songs.”. These were songs recorded by Michael in...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
BET
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Showbiz411
Exclusive: According to Close Friend “Heaven Has a New Angel” in Anne Heche, RIP, “My Heart is Broken”
Anne Heche’s close friend, philanthropist Nancy Davis, has posted a memorial tribute to the actress. According to sources as well as Davis’s post, Heche has officially passed away. On a personal note: I knew Anne from New York in the 1990s. In 1997 at the Vanity Oscar party...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Showbiz411
For All People Named Cuomo, Not a Good Year: Weezer Cancels Broadway Run, Can’t Sell Tickets
You thought Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo were having a bad year. So is Rivers Cuomo. He’s the not-related lead singer for the cult rock group, Weezer. They had planned on having a week of shows at the cavernous Broadway Theater on Broadway this September. But they couldn’t sell tickets. And now the shows are cancelled.
Showbiz411
Summer 2021: Anne Heche Had a Terrific Summer Vacation in the Hamptons with Cosmetics King Peter Thomas Roth (Exclusive)
A year ago, Anne Heche had the time of her life in the Hamptons. She was a guest for a week at the Southampton home of cosmetics king Peter Thomas Roth. Today, he is grieving for his friend. Roth tells me he and Heche “actually met on Raya,” the dating...
Showbiz411
Diane Keaton’s Place in Hollywood Cemented, Celebrities Rally for End of Horse Drawn Carriages in New York
Cinematic icon and long time animal activist Diane Keaton got her hands and feet cemented in the forecourt of the famed TCL Chinese Theater Thursday morning. The 1978 Oscar winner for Best Actress in Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall.” Keaton currently is seen in the film “Mack & Rita” and is reuniting with her “Book Club” pals Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen for “Book Club 2-The Next Chapter” which will be open Mother’s Day Weekend in May, 2023.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Showbiz411
Review: Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe Reunite Under a Full Moon for a Howling Outdoor NY Show
I first saw Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe perform together at Boston’s Orpheum Theater in 1978, Mink Deville was also on the bill. At time, Lowe was producing Elvis’s albums– he’d go on to do quite a few– and his own hit record, “Pure Pop for Now People” –titled “Jesus of Cool” everywhere but America.
