Anxiety surrounds school start as free meal program for students is discontinued

KAAL-TV
CommUNITY mural unveiled in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Mason City to celebrate the Building CommUNITY mural that was completed last month. Building CommUNITY is an initiative of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to highlight the inclusive spirit of North Iowans. According to the 2020 US Census,...
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 News Now
Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night...
katyflint.com
The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa
I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
KIMT
1 dead after fire early Saturday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person has died after an early-morning fire Saturday in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported...
ktoe.com
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
KIMT
Nashua man dead after motorcycle crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Nashua has died following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg, 26, of Nashua, died in the crash on Old Stage Rd. Authorities said a caller attempted CPR but the man died at the scene. The crash happened at...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea house fire leaves one man dead
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Fire Department and the Albert Lea Police Department responded to a call about a house fire around 2:15am Saturday at 1712 Eberhardt St. When they arrived they were informed by a neighbor that there could still be a person in the house. Upon the search of fire crews they found one person, who was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where they eventually died.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
KIMT
Mason City woman gets a $10,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa – A $10,000 scratch game prize has been won by a Mason City woman. The Iowa Lottery says Lori Hutchison won the 46th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 813 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City, and Hutchison claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
tncontentexchange.com
Charles City man faces vehicular homicide charges
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested following his involvement in a deadly crash late last month. Police say Timothy James Hoy, 58, was intoxicated on July 25 when he drove his 2013 Nissan Altima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in rural Cerro Gordo County, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to two meth arrests
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two drug crimes in less than seven days produce a guilty plea. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp. On July 13, Sharp...
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KAAL-TV
Charles City man arrested following fatal crash in July
(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City man is facing charges after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is facing homicide by vehicle and a driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway charge. On July 25th, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol...
977thebolt.com
Fort Dodge woman arrested during traffic stop in Humboldt
Humboldt, IA – A Fort Dodge woman was arrested on August 3 during a traffic stop in Humboldt. 30-year-old Andrea Nicole Greggersen was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia when she was found to have a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine during the traffic stop. More evidence was collected at the scene by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and were sent to the LCI Lab for testing. Upon completion of the testing, more charges may be filed against Greggersen.
Three Iowa nursing homes to close with owner owing taxpayers $2.1 million
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
