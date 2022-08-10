Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
MLB
'18 hero Benintendi makes return to Fenway
BOSTON -- It was 18 months ago the Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi, one of the many postseason heroes from 2018, to the Royals. Yet Friday was the first time Benintendi returned to Fenway Park to face his original team – the one that made him the seventh overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
MLB
Greinke's veteran magic stumps Sox in finale
KANSAS CITY -- After every Royals win, their clubhouse awards a “player of the game,” an honor that has taken on different variations as the season has progressed. As it stands currently, the recipient -- awarded typically by the veterans on the roster, like Hunter Dozier, Salvador Perez and Nicky Lopez -- will say a few words postgame, keeping the vibe light and enjoyable.
MLB
The top moments from an enchanting Field of Dreams Game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Though it is only a little over a year old, the Field of Dreams ballpark – built by Major League Baseball ahead of the inaugural game in 2021 – oozes with nostalgia. Any Major League team would fit in well here, but the Cubs and Reds, two of baseball’s oldest franchises, looked especially comfortable in the old-timey surroundings.
MLB
Hosmer's first Sox 'moment' a clutch one
BOSTON -- Trying to feel at home with his new team shouldn’t be that hard for Eric Hosmer, when you consider how comfortable he's looked throughout his career with the bat in his hands at Fenway Park. It took Hosmer just two home starts at MLB’s oldest ballpark to...
MLB
Viewing Rockies' season through Bryant-colored lenses
DENVER -- Kris Bryant’s left foot pain, eventually diagnosed as plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise, began in early July and by mid-month brought him to his knees -- not long before the season drove the Rockies to theirs. “It really peaked for me in Milwaukee -- we had...
MLB
Reliving the 2012 Giants' improbable title run
When their backs were up against the wall, the 2012 Giants always found a way to win. Buoyed by Buster Posey's MVP form, Hunter Pence's impassioned speeches, Barry Zito's redemption and Marco Scutaro and Pablo Sandoval's clutch hitting, the Giants won six consecutive elimination games in the postseason to clinch their second World Series title in three years.
MLB
Red-hot Tucker belts decisive slam, keys win
HOUSTON -- Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker knows better than anyone how unpredictable fly balls hit to right field can be at Minute Maid Park. It was earlier this month, while playing the Red Sox, when Tucker skied a fly ball to right that Boston’s Alex Verdugo climbed the wall to chase before retreating and catching while standing on the track with ease.
MLB
The story behind the best closer song in baseball
It's a hot summer night at Citi Field and the Mets are leading, 5-2, entering the top of the ninth inning. A steady, slow drum beat begins -- getting louder and faster with every passing second. The crowd almost instinctually begins to rise from their chairs, peering and pointing toward the outfield bullpen.
MLB
Wild Card in hand, O's enjoying turn of tide
ST. PETERSBURG -- For years, the Orioles saw the rest of the AL East run rampant on them. They were the proverbial punching bag of baseball’s toughest division, the recipient of dubious records set against them, historic win streaks accomplished over them and at the mercy of powerhouses looking down on them.
MLB
Guardians 'buzzing' after securing hold on 1st
DETROIT -- For the first time since June 23, the Guardians spent the day in first place in the American League Central. The next step is to figure out how to create some separation from the second-place Twins. It wasn’t pretty, as Cleveland blew a two-run lead in the ninth...
MLB
Montgomery keeps proving he's 'the right guy' for Cards
ST. LOUIS -- When the MLB Trade Deadline passed last week, the Cardinals made more headlines for who they didn’t get instead of who they did land. However, at that same time, manager Oliver Marmol insisted that it was more significant that the Cardinals added “the right guys” instead of focusing so much on their swing-and-miss pursuit of superstar slugger Juan Soto.
MLB
Lowe and behold: This Ranger could be hitting his peak
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was only a couple years ago that Nathaniel Lowe was a platoon player in the Rays organization. He made his Major League debut in 2019 and played a combined 71 games through two seasons before being traded to the Rangers in late 2020.
MLB
Tromp romps in Braves debut, guides G1 win
MIAMI -- Chadwick Tromp announced his presence in Atlanta’s lineup with authority on Saturday afternoon, with three hits and three RBIs in the Braves’ 5-2 Game 1 win at loanDepot park. Not only did Tromp show off at the plate, but he and southpaw Kyle Muller utilized consistent...
MLB
High-quality stuff: Framber nearing franchise history
HOUSTON -- When Lance McCullers Jr. injured his right forearm in Game 4 of last year’s American League Division Series, the Astros’ pitching staff was in dire shape. Justin Verlander was already out for the entire season, an ineffective Zack Greinke had been moved to the bullpen and Jake Odorizzi had been left off the ALDS roster.
MLB
Mom's reaction to son's long-awaited callup is priceless
DENVER -- One day after “Field of Dreams” was honored by Major League Baseball, the Rockies’ Wynton Bernard produced the feel-good infield hit of the summer on Friday night. In his 10th season of affiliated ball, a journey that involved six stints in foreign leagues and a...
MLB
Astros serve Ragans a learning experience
HOUSTON -- Cole Ragans made his second career start on Thursday and showed that he still has some growing pains to endure. Ragans -- who is pitching in Texas' rotation while Jon Gray recovers from a left oblique strain -- faced a tough task last Thursday in his MLB debut against a talented White Sox lineup. But Texas' No. 29 prospect showed promise, as he allowed one unearned run off three hits in five innings of work in what ultimately became a no-decision.
MLB
Blue Jays developing a new breed of pitcher
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The word “bulk” is really having its moment in Major League Baseball. It’s a modern way to market the swingman or,...
MLB
Lefties come to life in homestand opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the saying often attributed to Mark Twain goes, "The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco." Unfortunately, that statement has rung true for some of the Giants' bats, particularly Mike Yastrzemski. But Yastrzemski was able to shake off his recent struggles, driving...
MLB
Unique setting in Iowa 'hits home' for Cubs
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Drew Smyly took a moment to soak in the unique atmosphere on Thursday afternoon. Hours before his start against the Reds, the Cubs pitcher walked out alone to the Major League mound at the Field of Dreams site, turning slowly as he gazed around the ballfield. In...
MLB
Cease carves out 8 K's, but bats can't back him up
KANSAS CITY -- It was basically station-to-station offense for the White Sox on Thursday afternoon, and the end result was a big red stop sign when it comes to making up ground in the American League Central race. Despite logging 14 hits, Chicago wound up with just three runs as...
