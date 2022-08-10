Read full article on original website
KEVN
COVID-19 response to be a feature issue of the South Dakota gubernatorial election
PIERRE, S.D. - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger over the lives of South Dakotans, and is set to be a major factor heading into the South Dakota gubernatorial election this November. Recently, both major party candidates for Governor have attempted to bolster their resumes on their responses to the...
sdpb.org
Ron Reed: an advocate for South Dakotans with special needs
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. We continue our series of interviews with the state's new hall-of-famers. Ronald Reed is being honored for his contributions to education, including his implementation of a disability civil rights law.
wtvy.com
Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Away Again, Hanging out with Trumpist Liars in Alabama
Governor Kristi Noem is away from the office again, this time spending her Friday promoting kakistocracy with her pal Herschel Walker in Alabama:. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers...
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
wnax.com
Noem To Appear At Dakotafest
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be attending Dakotafest scheduled next week at Mitchell. Noem will be hosting the Governor’s Food and Farm Partnership forum in coordination with South Dakota Farm Bureau. Niki Jones, Events Manager with Dakotafest farm show tells us more about the governor’s visit. Jones says South Dakota Farm Bureau president, Scott Vanderwal will moderate the forum. The forum will take place on Tuesday, August 16th at 12:00 noon in the Reaves Education Building located on the northwest corner of Dakotafest show grounds. Several demonstrations are scheduled for the upcoming Dakotafest farm show including tractor demonstrations. Admission to Dakotafest is set at $8 dollars at the gate, and $7 dollars in advance. Jones says people can go online at Dakotafest.com to obtain tickets.
newscenter1.tv
“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
dakotanewsnow.com
80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
sdpb.org
Daughter motivated SD Hall of Fame inductee Ron Reed's life of service to disabled people
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Hall of Fame has enshrined more than 700 South Dakotans. Its mission is to champion a culture of excellence and to preserve the stories of South Dakotans who played a big part in that culture. Ron Reed is an advocate for South Dakotans with special needs. He joins us today from the Black Hills Surgical Hospital studio at SDPB in Rapid City.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon responds to moratorium on coal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has released a response to a judge’s decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. This ruling would require the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases.
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
How Much Money is Considered “Middle Class” in South Dakota?
What does it take to be 'Middle Class' in South Dakota? The results are a bit surprising. According to a study from Go Banking Rates, here's what it takes to be "Middle Class" in the Mount Rushmore State:. South Dakota. 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340. 3-person family...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
farmforum.net
South Dakota drought trade-off sees conditions improve in eastern counties, worsen in others
When it rains, it pours, so the saying goes. For South Dakota, that ironically applies to the three-year drought's dryness streak. South Dakota saw a trade-off this week of some counties improving, some worsening and some stagnant in drought intensities, according to National Weather Service Hydrologist Mike Gillispie. He said...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station now open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a first for South Dakota. The state’s Driver License Express Station is now open on the south side of Sioux Falls. While the ribbon was cut on the express station Friday, South Dakota’s Driver Licensing program opened the new location Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
voiceofalexandria.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in South Dakota
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
