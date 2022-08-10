Read full article on original website
Lions Offense Has Swagger That Could Propel Team to More Wins
Detroit Lions first team performed well on the opening drive of the preseason opener.
LOOK: George Pickens Takes Over the NFL
The George Pickens hype train continues, as the NFL's official Twitter account gets in on it.
Scarlet Nation
High-major programs in pursuit of four-star Paul McNeil
Class of 2024 four-star Paul McNeil had very impressive high school and grassroots seasons, and his recruitment has started to pick up steam over the last couple of months. After winning North Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore, McNeil has decided to enroll in Prolific Prep for this upcoming season, and will be moving out west very soon.
Trill Williams Carted Off Field With Injury in Miami Dolphins Preseason Game
In the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins first preseason game on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw a screen pass to a wide receiver. Former Syracuse star and reserve Dolphins defensive back read the play, sprinted into the backfield and made the tackle for a five yard loss. That is when ...
