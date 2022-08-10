Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Surprise! ESPN ranks Bears offensive line among best in NFL
Considering questions about the Bears offensive line, it’s quite stunning that they’re ranked among the best in the NFL by the folks at ESPN. ESPN ranked Chicago’s offensive line 11th in the league with a projected starting combination of Riley Reiff (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Lucas Patrick (C), Michael Schofield (RG) and Larry Borom (RT). They predict the Bears will rank 11th in run blocking and 13th in pass blocking for the 2022 season.
Studs and duds from Bears' preseason win vs. Chiefs
The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Soldier Field. And it was thanks in large part to their rookies. The Bears were held scoreless in the first half, but they rebounded to score 19 unanswered points in the second half. The Chiefs scored all 14 of their points in the first half.
Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record
While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
Ryan Poles still hopeful for resolution in Bears' contract negotiations with Roquan Smith
Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Saturday expressed his hope that the team can still reach a long-term contract extension with star linebacker Roquan Smith.
Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener
The Chicago Bears are kicking off the preseason with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will feature the return of former Bears head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that his starters will play between 15 to 20 snaps, with it...
