Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surprise! ESPN ranks Bears offensive line among best in NFL

Considering questions about the Bears offensive line, it’s quite stunning that they’re ranked among the best in the NFL by the folks at ESPN. ESPN ranked Chicago’s offensive line 11th in the league with a projected starting combination of Riley Reiff (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Lucas Patrick (C), Michael Schofield (RG) and Larry Borom (RT). They predict the Bears will rank 11th in run blocking and 13th in pass blocking for the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Bears' preseason win vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Soldier Field. And it was thanks in large part to their rookies. The Bears were held scoreless in the first half, but they rebounded to score 19 unanswered points in the second half. The Chiefs scored all 14 of their points in the first half.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record

While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
CHICAGO, IL

