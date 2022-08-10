Read full article on original website
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
What You Need To Know About The Colorado Stimulus Check 2022
Few states have been as generous as Colorado in providing stimulus payments and tax rebates to its citizens. In a program known as Colorado Cash Back, the Centennial State is distributing $750 -$1,500 checks for married couples to nearly every one of its taxpayers.
Scholars confirm what itsy bitsy babies around the world already know
Studies have long shown that Western parents speak a singsongy high-pitched language to babies. Now researchers have gone to the Amazon, to the Hadza people and more to see if it's a global thing.
King Soopers host first ever farmer's market
Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.
thecentersquare.com
Income tax measure could save Colorado taxpayers $1.6B over five years, think tank says
(The Center Square) – A measure to lower Colorado's income tax rate could save taxpayers $1.6 billion over the next five years, according to a new analysis. Voters will decide in November on Initiative #31, which proposes reducing the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The analysis, by...
DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights
The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor. The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances.
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire
On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
