Read full article on original website
Related
dsu.edu
Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central
Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Chase the Ace’ fundraisers continue to raise large sums for communities
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Chase the Ace” fundraisers have quickly become popular in South Dakota for all sorts of causes, from community funds to emergency service fundraisers. And they’ve been helped by online sales, allowing people from all over the country to get in on the chance to win.
dakotanewsnow.com
80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings hires next public works director
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings has hired a new public works director. The city announced the hiring of John Thompson in a news release on Thursday. Thompson currently lives in California, where he has most recently been an assistant County Administrative Officer and formally the Assistant Public Works Director for the County of Fresno.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety hopes to tackle the typical issues you see at the DMV with a new ‘Drivers License Express Station.’. Craig Price the Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety says this idea came to be...
KELOLAND TV
Dakotafest connecting South Dakota agriculture
What do pigs, corn, grain, fruit, cotton, soybeans, chickens, beef cattle, dairy products, and trees all have in common? They come from farms and ranches. Without dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers, we wouldn’t have any of these things. Events like the upcoming Dakotafest strive to create connections between ag...
KELOLAND TV
School district revises new dress code for Axtell Park School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those with the highest chance of not graduating. So, the district’s making changes in hopes of increasing those chances. There will be more mental health and safety measures....
Madison Daily Leader
County commission continues budget discussion
The Lake County commissioners will continue the budget discussion for fiscal year 2023 when they hold a regular meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse in Madison. In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will approve a DANR Notice of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
‘Battleship X’ at 80
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
KELOLAND TV
‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
siouxfalls.business
Cat cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Soon, you’ll be able to cuddle a cat while your cappuccino cools down. That’s because Heather Wendlandt is bringing a cat cafe to downtown Sioux Falls. The Cattitude Cafe will open in the newly renovated Johnson Building at 11th Street and Second Avenue later this year or in early 2023. While it will offer a humans-only eating area, for a small fee customers can take their drinks into a separate room where cats will be waiting to be caressed and to entertain — when the mood suits them, of course.
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kelo.com
Road construction moves to second stage at the South Dakota/Minnesota border
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you drive I-90 from the South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek, expect some changes starting Monday as the crew moves to the second stage of construction. Through Wednesday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes from the South Dakota border to west of Luverne. This stage of construction will require entrance and exit ramp closures on westbound I-90 at Highway 23 and the entrance ramp closure at County Road 4. The eastbound Beaver Creek Rest Area is expected to reopen on August 15.
KELOLAND TV
Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area of West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue was closed briefly on Saturday night as authorities investigated a fatal crash in the area. Crews were called to the intersection near 85th and Louise around 5:45 Saturday evening for reports of an...
kingsburyjournal.com
New church in Arlington holds first service
Last Sunday, Aug. 7, saw the first official service for a new church in Kingsbury County. Arlington Baptist Church held its inaugural public service in their new building, located at 106 S. Main Street, which used to house a dog grooming business. The church’s pastor, Robbie McClelland, also serves as...
KELOLAND TV
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Comments / 0