ednc.org
UNC System expands efforts to help adult learners complete college
The UNC System is launching a statewide initiative to offer one-on-one success coaching to help students with some college and no degree or credential complete their studies at one of eight system schools. Such students usually made the choice to stop out – putting their education on pause for certain...
OPINION: Teacher shortage underscores the unaddressed crisis in N.C.’s public education system
“We don’t have any teacher applicants for our vacancies,” said two superintendents from rural North Carolina public school districts. Think about that. If they do not find qualified replacements or come up with alternative solutions, students will arrive on the first day of school Aug. 29 in classrooms without teachers.
ednc.org
PEPSC continues work on proposed teacher licensure and pay reform under new leadership
As the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) prepares to vote on a plan to change how teacher licensure and compensation works, the subcommittees are responding to feedback received from teachers and other stakeholders. The “tentative plan” is for PEPSC to approve the draft in September or October before...
ednc.org
NC Chamber: ‘Better days ahead for our education and workforce system’
State business and education leaders gathered in Durham on Thursday to discuss how to develop a diverse and competitive state workforce at the N.C. Chamber’s “Education and Workforce Conference.”. Debra Derr, N.C. Chamber director of government affairs, welcomed attendees to a “collaborative and critical” convening. The state’s education...
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
ednc.org
Perspective | Looking back on my time as Community College System President
I’d like to share a few words of reflection as I conclude my service as the president of the North Carolina Community College System. As I visited each of the “Great 58” North Carolina community colleges during my first year as president, I took in the similarities and uniqueness of each college. Just as each of us has a distinctive style, so does each of our community colleges.
Go Blue Ridge
New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians
People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
carolinajournal.com
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
Wake County DA compares Josh Stein campaign investigation to FBI’s Trump search
“The system needs to apply to all, and without bias,” Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday about investigating North Carolina AG Josh Stein over a 2020 election complaint.
Five years after the Unite the Right, NC protesters have confronted the Confederacy
Days after the Charlottesville rally, protesters pulled down a Confederate monument in Durham. That pattern has been repeated in the years since. | Opinion
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
change-links.org
North Carolina NAACP Former Leader Found Dead
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County...
wraltechwire.com
North Carolina a ‘favored player’ in race for chip firms, site selection expert says
RALEIGH – The CHIPS Act is exactly the kind of federal legislation that is in North Carolina’s economic development wheelhouse. By the federal government putting the U.S. back in the global game when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing, North Carolina also becomes a favored player for this high-paying, high tech industry.
Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The daily back and forth of emails that deliver criticisms and touts from candidates for various offices can be head-spinning and issue-numbing. The greatest battle of the inboxes is between the two prime candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) of the 13th District and Democratic former […]
NCDHHS announces free COVID-19 tests by mail
A partnership through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation allows North Carolinians to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
