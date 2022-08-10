ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

UNC System expands efforts to help adult learners complete college

The UNC System is launching a statewide initiative to offer one-on-one success coaching to help students with some college and no degree or credential complete their studies at one of eight system schools. Such students usually made the choice to stop out – putting their education on pause for certain...
GREENSBORO, NC
NC Chamber: ‘Better days ahead for our education and workforce system’

State business and education leaders gathered in Durham on Thursday to discuss how to develop a diverse and competitive state workforce at the N.C. Chamber’s “Education and Workforce Conference.”. Debra Derr, N.C. Chamber director of government affairs, welcomed attendees to a “collaborative and critical” convening. The state’s education...
DURHAM, NC
State
North Carolina State
Perspective | Looking back on my time as Community College System President

I’d like to share a few words of reflection as I conclude my service as the president of the North Carolina Community College System. As I visited each of the “Great 58” North Carolina community colleges during my first year as president, I took in the similarities and uniqueness of each college. Just as each of us has a distinctive style, so does each of our community colleges.
COLLEGES
New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians

People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
POLITICS
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Public Education
Education
Politics
K-12 Education
North Carolina NAACP Former Leader Found Dead

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County...
POLITICS
Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The daily back and forth of emails that deliver criticisms and touts from candidates for various offices can be head-spinning and issue-numbing. The greatest battle of the inboxes is between the two prime candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) of the 13th District and Democratic former […]
Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
RALEIGH, NC

