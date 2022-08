DENTON – The Tem-Cat volleyball team posted a record of 2-1 on day 2 of the Denton Ryan Classic. The Tem-Cats opened the day with a 25-19, 14-25, 25-15 victory over FW Eastern Hills. Temple came up on the short end of a 25-11, 25-11 loss to Lancaster but rebounded to defeat Dallas Pinkston 25-13, 25-12. Temple (3-4) on the season advances to the silver bracket on Saturday. The Tem-Cats will open with Lubbock High at 9:00 am. Win or lose, the Tem-Cats will play again at 11:00 am.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO