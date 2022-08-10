Read full article on original website
Here's Why Apple Shares Are Rising Today
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $171.41 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Stocks across sectors are trading higher as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week, which has alleviated inflation concerns. Lighter-than-expected inflation has also decreased expectations for highly-aggressive Federal Reserve policy.
biztoc.com
Stock market outlook: Buy the dip as bear market decline is almost over
The bear market in stocks is nearing its end, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says. He believes the "buy the dip" regime has returned to the stock market. Lee's confidence in his call is based on prior bear market declines and the fact that they are ultimately retracements of prior bull market runs.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
Benzinga
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Wendy's U.S. sales disappoint as inflation curbs customer traffic
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co (WEN.O) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as inflation-hit Americans cut their trips to its diners selling hamburgers and fries that got more expensive in the last few months.
Motley Fool
Why Vizio Stock Rocketed 14% This Morning
Vizio's sales grew just 2% in Q2, missing analyst estimates. But the company earned a surprise profit, mainly from cutting costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Positive As It Trades Near $44, Are The Bulls Back On Chart?
Solana price has attempted to revisit the $44 price mark again and it is a matter of time till the coin displays its next move. Over the last week the coin rose by 14% and in the past one day there has been a close to 3% increase in market value.
CoinTelegraph
Ominous Solana technicals hint at SOL price crashing 35% by September
Solana (SOL) risks a significant price correction in the coming weeks owing to a classic bearish reversal setup. On the three-day chart, SOL's price has been painting a rising wedge, confirmed by two ascending, converging trendlines and falling trading volumes in parallel. Rising wedges typically result in breakdown, resolving after...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Sees Setback After Breaking $2k, But Price Likely to Maintain Upward Trajectory
Ethereum has experienced a mild setback after breaking the important barrier at $2,000 and continues to trade in the green over today’s trading session. The cryptocurrency is leading the current crypto market relief and sees poised for further gains. At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,980...
kitco.com
Bitcoin mining stocks surge alongside rising crypto prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Over the past month, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 26% from a low of $18,930 to...
Disney And Six Flags Send Investors On An Earnings Roller Coaster
(Thursday Market Open) Investors look to build on the momentum from yesterday’s softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) that prompted a broad rally in the stock market. Potential Market Movers. The Producer Price Index (PPI) was also softer than expected in July with wholesale inflation actually falling 0.5% for the...
biztoc.com
Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone
The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets. The rally that sent the S&P 500 to a three-month high was fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve may turn less hawkish on interest rate hikes. Market observers cautioned that policy makers will want to see months more of evidence that price gains are slowing.
AOL Corp
Dow jumps 400 points, S&P 500 rises for fourth straight week as investors warm to cooler inflation
Stocks rose sharply on Friday, clinching the fourth straight positive week for the S&P 500 as investors celebrated signs that inflation is peaking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 424.38 points, or 1.27%, to close at 33,761.05. The S&P 500 gained 1.73% to finish at 4,280.15, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.09% to 13,047.19.
US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
Bank of Canada's 'soft landing' scenario hits the rocks in bond market
TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's inverted yield curve is signaling the Bank of Canada may raise interest rates to a level that triggers a recession, placing the central bank in a tough spot as it aims to tame high inflation and engineer a "soft landing" for the economy.
NEWSBTC
Market Sentiment Shoots Up As Bitcoin Eyes $25,000
The crypto market sentiment had taken a beating when the price of bitcoin fell to a new cycle low of $17,600. With this, investor sentiment had plummeted to new yearly lows. But slowly, the market sentiment had recovered and made its way out of the extreme fear territory. That is until now when the market sentiment has recorded an enormous push upward off the back of another market rally.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Jumps As Inflation Concerns Ease, But Co-Founder Asks If It's Just 'Delusional Optimism'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose nearly 6% to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. DOGE rose alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap shot up 7.15% to $1.2 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 5.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.1%. 24-hour against Ethereum -6.2%
u.today
SHIB Reacts Most to Positive Inflation Report with Immediate Spike
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Inflation Is Flattening And Gas Prices Are Under $4 — But Will It Last?
After months of worrying about gas prices rising and inflation rates reaching record highs, there’s finally some (tepid) sign of relief. On Aug. 10, two welcome announcements dropped: July’s inflation report shows that inflation has flattened month over month, and gas prices dropped to a level we haven’t seen in months. While there’s no reason to pop out the celebrations just yet, overall, things just got a little easier for families.
