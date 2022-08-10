Read full article on original website
North Carolina Home To One Of The Top Helicopter Tours
Lots of people love things that cause an adrenaline rush! Recently a friend of mine went skydiving for his birthday and loved it. Personally, I’m a bit more reserved. Rollercoasters, bungee jumping, and stuff like that aren’t my thing. But I think riding in a helicopter would be cool! I’ve been on a hot air balloon ride and loved it, so I think I’d like a helicopter.
American Airlines To Purchase North Carolina Built “Boom Planes”
You could soon get to your destination twice as fast on a Boom Supersonic Jet. American Airlines which Charlotte is a hub for announced that they are purchasing high-speed planes from jet-maker Boom Supersonic. The deal was announced Tuesday for the airline to purchase 20 of the Overture planes manufactured by Boom. They also will have the option to purchase an additional 40 jets. American said in a press release that they have paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft.
South Carolina School Buses Now Have 360-Degree Cameras
Back to school is here! Although we enjoy watching our children prepare for their return to school, it is also time for drivers to prepare for the return of school buses on the road. We have seen many districts across the country focus on safety for students while getting on and off a school bus and while commuting to and from school. With the increase of traffic as buses return to the roads, South Carolina is hoping their new extra precaution will help this school year.
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
