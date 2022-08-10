ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
L'Observateur

2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish

Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge

A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
GONZALES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gas for Guns event set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Drag Racing#Stunts#Drivers Licenses#Law Enforcement#The Metro Council#Republicans#Democrats
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 8-12

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 8-Aug. 12. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12

During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "Rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. Stream WBRZ newscasts live here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy