theadvocate.com
The forgotten zone: Fairfields area scarred by shootings seeks safety and solutions
When gunfire shatters the muggy night, Hattie Scales jolts awake, rolls out of bed and hits the floor. She hopes she’ll be safe there from shrieking bullets. It’s a new ritual for the 75-year-old retiree. “That seems to be what they do these days,” she said. “Just going around, shooting up each other.”
brproud.com
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
wbrz.com
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state. The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10...
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
L'Observateur
2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish
Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
theadvocate.com
After breakouts, riot, Baton Rouge's youth jail to get big security upgrade
Baton Rouge's aging Juvenile Detention Center, which has been the focus of growing criticism after a riot and high profile escapes, will get new security doors and other safety improvements, parish officials said Thursday. The city-parish will use $2 million to install as many as 50 metal security doors throughout...
theadvocate.com
Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge
A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
WAFB.com
Officials give update on major drug bust in Pointe Coupee Parish (Full News Conf.)
Exxon-Mobil unveils new equipment for refinery operations. The Exxon-Mobil refinery in Baton Rouge was excited to give a first-look on Friday, Aug. 12, at some new equipment to help with advancement at the facility. Some LSU students move in early. Updated: 8 hours ago. The official move-in day for the...
wbrz.com
Man accused of exposing himself in front of customers, employees outside Essen Lane business
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to employees and customers outside a business on Essen Lane Friday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Marvin Murphy, 30, was taken into custody following reports he was flashing people in front of Rouge Nutrition on Essen Lane around 12:46 p.m. Friday.
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Gas for Guns event set for Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 8-12
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 8-Aug. 12. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
brproud.com
EBRSO: Intoxicated driver pulled from overturned truck on Rieger Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported crash involving a truck. The crash took place in the 10000 block of Rieger Rd. late Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a large overturned truck with someone stuck inside. EBRSO says,...
brproud.com
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
wbrz.com
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "Rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. Stream WBRZ newscasts live here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
wbrz.com
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
