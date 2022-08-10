Read full article on original website
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Dinner in the end zone offered during Folsom varsity football games
It’s hard to believe that Folsom High School is hitting its 100-year anniversary this year. Besides being a top academic school in the state of California, Folsom High has also been a school known for its top athletes on every level. It’s not unusual for Folsom High School athletics, in any given year, to see at least a dozen or so top athletes in all sports who all sign full athletic scholarships, according to Lisa Finley, Folsom High’s Athletic Director. And even more magic is happening this year.
goldcountrymedia.com
Tuned-up teen: Loomis native Kenna Mitchell is making a name for herself as Late Model driver
Racing has always had Kenna Mitchell’s interest. Not only did she grow up around it, it's in her blood. “My dad raced a lot when I was a little kid, which made me want to race because I always loved watching him,” Mitchell said in an interview with the Auburn Journal.
goldcountrymedia.com
Nominations open for Auburn Journal's 2022 McCann Award
McCann Award The award was named in honor of longtime Auburn Journal employee Vernon Gould McCann. The former business manager for the Journal was known to roll up his sleeves and get jobs done. He helped bring the Gold Country Fair to Auburn, served 50 years as a volunteer for the Auburn Fire Department, would hand deliver the Journal to subscribers who were hospitalized, and during World War II, he made sure every service member from Auburn received a copy of the paper. McCann died in 1978, but his legacy forges on.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bluegrass band AJ Lee and Blue Summit to play at Auburn State Theatre
AJ LEE AND BLUE SUMMIT Date and time: Saturday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. Location: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Run time: 2 hours with intermission Reserved seating: $25 plus $6 fees Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. AJ Lee and Blue Summit has caused a sensation on the Northern...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Sun
Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review
TAHOMA, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded along with...
KCRA.com
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento
You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
Sierra Sun
‘I wasn’t sure it was possible’: Local mountain biker completes Everest Challenge
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — As the clock struck midnight on June 26, local mountain biker Harrison Biehl began his first of 15 laps up the Stanford Rock trail. Over the next 24 hours, he would experience moments of joy, as well as moments of self-doubt as he climbed 29,032 vertical feet to complete the Everest Challenge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento
Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantclicks.com
Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Sacramento Restaurants
Sacramento is as verdant as it is historic. Sacramento is famous for having the highest ratio of trees to people in the U.S. Its greenery is inextricably linked to its history. Vast urban forests popped up during the mid-1800s to shade the population of miners during the Gold Rush. Along...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bob (Coach) Seawell 1924 - 2022
It is with heavy heart that we share that our dad, Robert N. Seawell, Sr. known to so many Roseville area resident’s as “Coach”, has passed away peacefully and content with his long life. A lifelong resident of Roseville, CA., Bob spent most of his able life working towards the betterment of the area.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento
Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
Elk Grove home has significant damage after fire
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they arrived to a house fire on Thursday in Elk Grove along Seasons Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m. after they received the initial call at 2:25 a.m. and found a home on fire, according to fire officials. Fire officials said that all […]
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
restaurantclicks.com
Our Favorite Sacramento Sushi Restaurants
I can never get enough sushi in my life. Nothing makes for the perfect night out like enjoying sushi rolls and slamming down sashimi. Special occasions can be celebrated at high-end sushi restaurants, whereas weeknight cravings for a fishy fare can be sated at more casual local eateries. No matter...
L.A. Weekly
Gerard Martin Aguilar Dead after Rollover Crash near Sheldon Lake Drive [Sacramento, CA]
21-Year-Old Elk Grove Man Killed in Suspected DUI Crash near Grant Line Road. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m., near Grant Line Road on August 9th. According to reports, Aguilar was speeding in a 2021 Honda Civic along Sunrise Boulevard and failed to negotiate a curve. As a result,...
Natomas school district reaches settlement with teacher that resigned, pledged allegiance to Antifa
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Inderkum High School teacher that resigned in early January after being investigated for political comments and lessons that he made in his classroom eventually reached a settlement with Natomas Unified School District, according to documents first obtained by The Sacramento Bee. Gabriel Gipe was paid $190,000, about three times his […]
Comments / 0